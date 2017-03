Dezzies_right_hook wrote: If tony smiths grand final record was 2 wins 3 grand final defeats then talk of getting rid would be misplaced but it's not he has only managed to get us to the grand final 3 times in his time with us and lost those

Yes, and prior to TS taking over getting to a GF was just a pipedream for this club. We do need to become champions, no doubt, but TS's record as coach of Warrington is the best we've had sinnce the 1950s, barring our 'golden' 1973-74 season.