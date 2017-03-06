fez1 wrote: We've played some great rugby since TS took over and won a fair few trophies without winning the GF.

I want a GF win - even if it has to be ugly.

But I wouldn't want us playing crap rugby all the time.

(Sorry but I hate the way Wigan play even though they've won lots without arguably being the best team - it's an old chestnut of mine).

We seem to think along the same lines, but I don't want to win a GF if we have to do it ugly. We need to do it our way, (as hard as it may seem at the minute) playing the attractive expansive rugby that we are known for.