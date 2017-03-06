|
morleys_deckchair wrote:
which full season would you like to choose? 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016?
2013 - 1 pt off topping the table, GF Runners up
2014 - 3 pts of topping the table, lost close GF SF to Wigan
2016 - Won LLS, CC and GF Runners Up
Okay, so 2015 wasn't great, but were the other seasons really that bad?!
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:37 pm
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:37 pm
Posts: 8634
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
it was a bit tongue in cheek in all fairness.
But for me there has been a decline in squad quality and the quality of the rugby on offer over those years.. Yes we managed to scoot our way to 2 finals last season, but we lost them both and played some dire rugby.... But im not fussed really if we win trophys.
For example, this current Wigan side are absolutely terrible to watch. But history will simply say they won the big games when they mattered. The complete opposite of us.
Massive pessimist
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:39 pm
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:39 pm
Posts: 7527
Collectively that's a lot of failure Shiny. Nearly wins you nowt.
once a wire always a wire
Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:01 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 110
Super League as a whole has been in decline for quite a few years now. We're hardly the only ones who are much weaker on paper than what we were two or three years ago.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:11 pm
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2946Location:
newton-le-willows
Didn't we have a very good chance of beating Leeds iirc in the GF till everyone's favourite pantomime villain started trouble in midfield & disrupted our attack.Then Leeds went up our end & scored again. ?
Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:36 pm
Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 16332
Or the Childs and Silverwood (?) show in the 2011 Semi Final.. luck does have a lot to do it, but at some point we have to stop finding excuses and win the darn thing.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:31 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1359
We've played some great rugby since TS took over and won a fair few trophies without winning the GF.
I want a GF win - even if it has to be ugly.
But I wouldn't want us playing crap rugby all the time.
(Sorry but I hate the way Wigan play even though they've won lots without arguably being the best team - it's an old chestnut of mine).
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:22 pm
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:22 pm
Posts: 427
If tony smiths grand final record was 2 wins 3 grand final defeats then talk of getting rid would be misplaced but it's not he has only managed to get us to the grand final 3 times in his time with us and lost those
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:38 pm
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:38 pm
Posts: 8342
fez1 wrote:
We've played some great rugby since TS took over and won a fair few trophies without winning the GF.
I want a GF win - even if it has to be ugly.
But I wouldn't want us playing crap rugby all the time.
(Sorry but I hate the way Wigan play even though they've won lots without arguably being the best team - it's an old chestnut of mine).
When was the last time you thought, "Wow, we are playing great rugby".
Nothing arguable about it at the moment, Wigan are head and shoulders the best team presently.
