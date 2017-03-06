WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worse or Better ...You decide

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:32 pm
shinymcshine
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1208
morleys_deckchair wrote:
which full season would you like to choose? 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016?


2013 - 1 pt off topping the table, GF Runners up

2014 - 3 pts of topping the table, lost close GF SF to Wigan

2016 - Won LLS, CC and GF Runners Up

Okay, so 2015 wasn't great, but were the other seasons really that bad?!

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:37 pm
morleys_deckchair
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8634
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
it was a bit tongue in cheek in all fairness.

But for me there has been a decline in squad quality and the quality of the rugby on offer over those years.. Yes we managed to scoot our way to 2 finals last season, but we lost them both and played some dire rugby.... But im not fussed really if we win trophys.

For example, this current Wigan side are absolutely terrible to watch. But history will simply say they won the big games when they mattered. The complete opposite of us.
Massive pessimist

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:39 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7527
Collectively that's a lot of failure Shiny. Nearly wins you nowt.
once a wire always a wire

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:01 pm
DAG
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 110
Super League as a whole has been in decline for quite a few years now. We're hardly the only ones who are much weaker on paper than what we were two or three years ago.
Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:11 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2946
Location: newton-le-willows
Didn't we have a very good chance of beating Leeds iirc in the GF till everyone's favourite pantomime villain started trouble in midfield & disrupted our attack.Then Leeds went up our end & scored again. ?

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:36 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16332
Or the Childs and Silverwood (?) show in the 2011 Semi Final.. luck does have a lot to do it, but at some point we have to stop finding excuses and win the darn thing.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:31 pm
fez1
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1359
We've played some great rugby since TS took over and won a fair few trophies without winning the GF.
I want a GF win - even if it has to be ugly.
But I wouldn't want us playing crap rugby all the time.
(Sorry but I hate the way Wigan play even though they've won lots without arguably being the best team - it's an old chestnut of mine).
