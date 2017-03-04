|
Yes and when Cullen was here, that business about signing hookers to play scrum half was held against him as an example of bad recruitment, along with signing relatively big name players who didn't live up to their reputations or feats with earlier clubs, eg Reardon, Cardiss, Johnson, Swann, or bringing back Toa. Then there were players that started off well but tailed off: Grose, Lima, Parker. And some of his signings like Richie Barnett, Sullivan and bringing back Warren Stevens were regarded as shockers, as was the decision to let Sid Domic go so we could re-sign Appo who then had two seasons treading water whilst Domic went on to have three more years as one of the best imports in SL.
Cullen was blamed by a section of our fans for "ruining Kevin Penny" because he played him outside Matt King or because he dropped him after a run of bad form and that was said to have ruined his confidence.
This narrative that has been created with hindsight that Cullen did all the hard work in creating a side on the verge of greatness and Smith just rode on the coattails to glory is a myth. Also if you want to attribute recruitment, some of our most significant players of the Challenge Cup wins were signed by DVDV (Briers), Plange (Westwood) and Lowes (Carvell and Higham).
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I'd pick the Tony Smith team. Think all of the Cullen team bar a couple have retired, so don't think they'd shape up too well at the moment.
Cullen had a side a long way short of full cap unlike TS.
Wood wasn't a bad signing under the cap short fall.
Gambling Sullivan was a mistake but he was totally different at 9. Monaghan wasn't Cullen's call, let down by druggie Johns, johns recommend him to cover his ass. Johns once again let's PC down! Monas is not a hb for the British game.
rubber duckie wrote:
Cullen had a side a long way short of full cap unlike TS.
Wood wasn't a bad signing under the cap short fall.
Gambling Sullivan was a mistake but he was totally different at 9. Monaghan wasn't Cullen's call, let down by druggie Johns, johns recommend him to cover his ass. Johns once again let's PC down! Monas is not a hb for the British game.
Some shirty stuff here. Johns contracted for three games and played them. Michael Monaghan ended up being a great signing. Paul Cullen in the end produced a team that could play very well on occasion, but could not win trophies. Tony Smith took virtually the same team and won trophies with it. That's the difference.
