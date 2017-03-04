WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worse or Better ...You decide

Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:07 pm
the flying biscuit



Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5134
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Tony Smiths own creation (bar Westwood) or the team that got Cullen sacked......

Smith XIII_____Cullen XIII
Gidley_________Hicks
Johnson_______Riley
Evans_________M. Gleeson
Atkins_________King
Lineham________Penny
Brown_________Briers
Patton_________Monaghan
Cooper________Morley
Clark__________Clarke
Sims__________Rauhihi
Hughes________L. Anderson
Savelio________Westwood
Westerman____V. Anderson

Dwyer________M. Gleeson
Blythe________Grix
Livett_________Bracek
Westwood_____Harrison
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:24 pm
rubber duckie



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7510
Interesting post
once a wire always a wire

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:43 pm
lefty goldblatt



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5384
Location: South Stand.....bored
Food for thought.

IMO, that Cullen side, with Smith coaching it for a couple of seasons, wins trophies. Eventually, it did. Sadly, the players were prime movers in the Cullen Out movement. We're seeing the same, now, at Leicester City.

Now, not for a second am I suggesting we're looking at player revolt, just a coach with an "I'm not listening" attitude to our clearly evident problems.

We lack "edge". We've almost become nice. We have a pack that has an "after you, Claude" instead of a "get in amongst them" attitude, and an (expensive) 3/4 line that's not doing it's job.

Smith now has a BIG problem on his hands. We're a game or two away from it being a crisis. He starts to REALLY earn his money, now.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:55 pm
rubber duckie



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7510
I always say Cullen was let down be Chris Bridge...otherwise things might have worked out differently.

I've already gone and said I'm happy to see TS go...I don't care if we do win silverware this season or not.

Time for a fresh approach.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:00 pm
sally cinnamon



Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13931
Location: NFL playoffs
The difference is Tony Smith finished top of the league with the team on the left and won Challenge Cups with the team on the right, whereas Cullen missed out on the playoffs with the team on the right.

At the point Cullen left our fans were laying in to him for poor recruitment bringing in players like Rauhihi, King and Monaghan who were regarded as flops.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:01 pm
Wires71


Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8339
Tony Smith wrote:
"So it's not like I think there has to be a shelf life but it's important to know when it's time not to be there any more..


Everything that has a beginning, has an ending.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:17 pm
rubber duckie



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7510
Wires71 wrote:
Everything that has a beginning, has an ending.

I think you'll find it doesn't.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:19 pm
lefty goldblatt



Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5384
Location: South Stand.....bored
Welcome to philosophy corner
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Worse or Better ...You decide

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:48 pm
morleys_deckchair



Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8628
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
There were some fantastic players and leaders in that team smith inherited... Towards the end Cullen just didn't know what to do with them and it all fell apart.

A new coach and a new approach to things freshened the place up. We got behind the team, the players responded and we enjoyed some challenge cup success.

Its just a shame that the next coach that comes in here wont have such an easy task to turn things around.
Massive pessimist

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Backwoodsman, Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, djhudds, Fatbelly, Gazwire, goodways sore chops, Irish Wire, ItchyandScratchy, jj86, jus@casvegas, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, MarioRugby, Mike1970, Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, POSTL, Psychedelic Casual, PurpleCheeseWarrior, richmond, rubber duckie, runningman29, sally cinnamon, silvertail-wolf, Steve51, The Devil's Advocate, Tiz Lad, Tron, unknownlegend, Wire200#, worthing wire, year of the viking and 630 guests

c}