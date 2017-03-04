This post is by no way meant to cause any arguments
Players left
Shaun Lunt
Craig Kopczak
Adam Walker
Kevin Brown
v
Players brought in
Ryan Hinchliffe
Sam Rapira
Shannon Wakeman
Lee Gaskell
Which do you think would cost the most salary cap wise the players left or players brought in?
