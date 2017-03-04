No idea, don't think any of us fans know how much anyone is on.



As for value for money it's a pointless debate as Wakeman and Gaskell have only played a couple of games, Hinchliffe and Rapira have been ok for us, Rapira was superb last year and Hinchy has started this year well.



Lunt wanted to leave us and didn't really play well in his last 12-18 months, Walker was a young lad who didn't make the grade here so is irrelevant to any comparison, Brown wanted to move for personal reasons and was a good player for us in his time.



Not really sure what point you're trying or wanting to make though ?.