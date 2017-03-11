WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NRL thread

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 6:00 am
It was worth the 4am start to see the Knights first victory for 336 days. :)

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:51 am
Great win for the Sharks.
Canberra have some big forwards but Cronulla steamrolled them in the second half.
Up Up Cronulla!
Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:28 am
The Tank with his 250th NRL appearance today.
Looks like his talismanic effect is rubbing off on the Eels so far.
Helps when you have a monster on the wing like Radradra bagging 4 tries in a game. Him and Michael Jennings inside him could be lethal this season.
c}