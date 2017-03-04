Freddie Miller. wrote: Always go to one of the first matches of each season. Choice this year was Manly v Parramatta to have a look at Frank Pritchard playing with his brother. Frank came on for the last 20 mins of a pretty tough enjoyable game.



Parra look like they will be a handful for any team this season.

Just watched that game on Premier Sports.A lot of mistakes by both teams but once the Eels got in front they never looked in trouble really.Bevan French at full back for them is going to be some player.Martin Tapau (sp) put in some big hits for Manly but think they will struggle personally.