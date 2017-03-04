WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - NRL thread

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:23 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24288
Location: West Yorkshire
What drama in Round 1, golden point game NQC vs Raiders, superb feisty contest.
Image

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:57 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9346
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
What drama in Round 1, golden point game NQC vs Raiders, superb feisty contest.


It was a cracker and don't think either team will be far away come the business end.
Widopp was very good for the Dragons against the well touted Panthers.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:25 am
Freddie Miller.
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 392
Location: Australia
Always go to one of the first matches of each season. Choice this year was Manly v Parramatta to have a look at Frank Pritchard playing with his brother. Frank came on for the last 20 mins of a pretty tough enjoyable game.

Parra look like they will be a handful for any team this season.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:58 am
threepennystander
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 259
It's the commentary what really makes it so enjoyable. More informative than radio Humberside when it comes to what's actually happening on the pitch. Love the graphics they put on for each tackle. Nice touch. With sky dropping repeat of games and no magazine style programmes premier sports really puts it to shame.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:31 pm
davey37
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3339
Location: West Hull
Freddie Miller. wrote:
Always go to one of the first matches of each season. Choice this year was Manly v Parramatta to have a look at Frank Pritchard playing with his brother. Frank came on for the last 20 mins of a pretty tough enjoyable game.

Parra look like they will be a handful for any team this season.


Just watched that game on Premier Sports.

A lot of mistakes by both teams but once the Eels got in front they never looked in trouble really.

Bevan French at full back for them is going to be some player.

Martin Tapau (sp) put in some big hits for Manly but think they will struggle personally.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:12 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9346
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Broncos v Cowboys lives up to the script again.
Golden point.
JT.

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:00 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24288
Location: West Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
Broncos v Cowboys lives up to the script again.
Golden point.
JT.

No self-respecting RL fan can say they aren't in love with him. Utterly fabulous :BOW:
Image

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:22 pm
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9346
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
No self-respecting RL fan can say they aren't in love with him. Utterly fabulous :BOW:


Two masters of their trade on view today. Mr Smith and Mr Thurston.
Both over the 2000 points mark.

c}