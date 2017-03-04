Whilst 0-3 isn't a good start for you lot I'm not sure you should be in panic mode just yet. It doesn't need saying that your back line/HB partnership is woefully inadequate for a team with serious top 4 aspirations but if/when you can get a full pack out on the park you'll no doubt bully a few teams into submission. What surprised me yesterday was that you missed your big names more than we did. We've had no back row for the first 3 games (BMM & Weller) and missing Evalds and J Carney I thought would really hurt us yesterday. Our first choice, fully fit 17 is actually pretty decent and while a million miles away from competing with the top teams on a consistent basis we're more than capable of pulling off a few shock results. If we can just be more consistent agaimst the lesser teams then I'm quietly confident we can sneak into the top 8 this season. If we can get Todd Carney fit, firing & find a way to utilise Lui, Dobson & Carney in our 17 we may just ruffle a few feathers. I think Cas have hit the nail on the head this year and show that you don't need 17 world beaters to mould into a decent team. Cas have some very good players but they are a "team" who are extremely well coached and a pleasure to watch.



Not sure what young players you've got to bring in but not convinced by the likes of Patton & Evans at all. Hughes looks a really decent player, big & mobile, and can see him developing into a more than able replacement for Westwood who looks like father time has finally caught up with him. A pack of Sims, Clarke, Hill, Hughes, Currie & Westerman is up there with the best in the league.



It's just nice to finally get one over on Wire after we got ambushed last year. 4 points from 8 isn't a bad start (could/should have been 6 after Leeds). Just hope we can back it up next week at Wakey and build a bit of momentum.