Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:30 pm
ninearches
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2943
Location: newton-le-willows
I thought we played better last week against Cas. We lacked enterprise today in the attack & didn't help ourselves with not respecting possession & the penalty count & once again allowed our opponents to make more ground with the ball.I thought the performance was very flat today & very one dimensional.

We struggled in this fixture last year & were lucky that Sandow got the drop goal.

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:50 am
Tiz Lad
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 305
ninearches wrote:
I thought the performance was very flat today & very one dimensional.


Like it was for the last 3 months of last season and into this

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:51 am
Asgardian13
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3203
Location: Northamptonshire
TheButcher wrote:
I think the problem you have in that article is that you show how easy it is for people to judge teams based on reputation alone. There are not any easy games in SL anymore. Salford were down key personnel and you got a couple of iffy calls for two tries. It shows that if a team doesn't turn up with the right attitude and enthusiasm, no matter who is on the team sheet, they're going to get beat more often than not. Not for me to judge who should be to blame on your end of things. The players? The coaches? Just an off day?

Early days yet for all that, and I'm sure that Wire will not be groping around the basement come the end of the season.


Fair comments. I was not at the game yesterday but Wire did not exactly walk over Salford this time last year, did we? We also lost to a Castleord side that has been playing some of the best rugby in Superleague in patches last season and consistently this one. No doubt in my mind that Wire will improve, but maybe Salford have improved already this season.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:37 am
TheButcher
Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5400
Asgardian13 wrote:
Fair comments. I was not at the game yesterday but Wire did not exactly walk over Salford this time last year, did we? We also lost to a Castleord side that has been playing some of the best rugby in Superleague in patches last season and consistently this one. No doubt in my mind that Wire will improve, but maybe Salford have improved already this season.


I think that's fair.

Salford have kept its core of players together and strengthened where required on last season. That cohesion through the spine with GoB, Dobson and Lui has helped us so far in the early stages where some teams have struggled to get up to speed. As for Wire, you seem a little disjointed at the moment (barring the WCC win) but you'd be in a better position to comment as to why than me. It's a marathon and not a sprint, so I don't think it's time to panic just yet.

Your game next week should be a cracker.
Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:20 am
Sir David Beckham

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2012 1:00 pm
Posts: 44
Location: Yorkshire
A few on here have got it spot on. Ask any non wire fan who out of our 17 yesterday would they want in their side.....Clark? Savielo? That's about it. Our 1-7 is distinctly average...we have a lightweight pack which Chris Hill has carried for 2 years...and clueless in attack.

I'm starting to question if Smith is as good as we think he is or if he has just been blessed with a good core of players for a few years.

For the money we have spent, his acquisitions have been poor. We are lacking on the wings, pack, centres, back line and these have been evident for 2 years. His role as a coach is to spot these issues and address them.

We have gone backwards over the last 3 years which has been clouded by some poor sides around us. We are getting found out this year.

And don't get me started on the acquisition of Agar.......
c}