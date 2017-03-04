A few on here have got it spot on. Ask any non wire fan who out of our 17 yesterday would they want in their side.....Clark? Savielo? That's about it. Our 1-7 is distinctly average...we have a lightweight pack which Chris Hill has carried for 2 years...and clueless in attack.



I'm starting to question if Smith is as good as we think he is or if he has just been blessed with a good core of players for a few years.



For the money we have spent, his acquisitions have been poor. We are lacking on the wings, pack, centres, back line and these have been evident for 2 years. His role as a coach is to spot these issues and address them.



We have gone backwards over the last 3 years which has been clouded by some poor sides around us. We are getting found out this year.



And don't get me started on the acquisition of Agar.......