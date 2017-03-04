TheButcher wrote:

I think the problem you have in that article is that you show how easy it is for people to judge teams based on reputation alone. There are not any easy games in SL anymore. Salford were down key personnel and you got a couple of iffy calls for two tries. It shows that if a team doesn't turn up with the right attitude and enthusiasm, no matter who is on the team sheet, they're going to get beat more often than not. Not for me to judge who should be to blame on your end of things. The players? The coaches? Just an off day?



Early days yet for all that, and I'm sure that Wire will not be groping around the basement come the end of the season.