Asgardian13 wrote:
Fair comments. I was not at the game yesterday but Wire did not exactly walk over Salford this time last year, did we? We also lost to a Castleord side that has been playing some of the best rugby in Superleague in patches last season and consistently this one. No doubt in my mind that Wire will improve, but maybe Salford have improved already this season.
I think that's fair.
Salford have kept its core of players together and strengthened where required on last season. That cohesion through the spine with GoB, Dobson and Lui has helped us so far in the early stages where some teams have struggled to get up to speed. As for Wire, you seem a little disjointed at the moment (barring the WCC win) but you'd be in a better position to comment as to why than me. It's a marathon and not a sprint, so I don't think it's time to panic just yet.
Your game next week should be a cracker.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Backwoodsman, DAG, Fletcher-end-red, goodways sore chops, Google [Bot], kev123, lefty goldblatt, matthew, MikeyWire, NtW, SaleSlim, scott-the-red, TheButcher, whitters, Wigg'n and 411 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}