Hill and Currie being out is really hurting you because with them your pack can then paper over the cracks that your backs are responsible for.



I had a conversation with a Wire fan in pre season in a pub in Wigan after he overheard me in a conversation with friends slating Wires back line. I stated then I didn't see why they could have some people backing them as having the best 17 in superleague because the 1-7 is decidedly average. There's a lack of pace in the halves, no creativity in the centres and little threat on the wings.



I certainly don't say that from a point of view of trying to get a rise but because that was and is my genuine opinion. I can't get my head round why Smith hasn't rebuilt the backline because to me it was clearly needed.