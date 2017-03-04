WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Salford.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Today's game v Salford.

 
Post a reply

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:05 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1302
Location: Warrington
Save us your usual after match bilge Tony + thanx for all you've done but please just go + take Agar with you.

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:03 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 726
Location: Warrington
Seen it all before. At some stage we'll have a few good wins then all of this will be forgotten. On paper we've got potentially the best pack in the league but unfortunately we've not yet had them on the same team sheet.

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:35 pm
citywolf User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 07, 2006 12:28 pm
Posts: 1206
Location: Warrington
silver2 wrote:
Seen it all before. At some stage we'll have a few good wins then all of this will be forgotten. On paper we've got potentially the best pack in the league but unfortunately we've not yet had them on the same team sheet.


Unfortunately we also have one of the worse back lines....... Can't remember seeing such a poor centre and wing pairing, especially for a team that has grand final aspirations.

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:29 pm
Wireste92 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:13 pm
Posts: 1
Patton is no good , id rather livett start

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:44 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5013
Tiz Lad wrote:
Distinct possibility of bring this year's Leeds now. On current form can anybody see points from Wigan home Leigh and Saints away and Hull home so could easily be 0 from 7.

No way back from there


I wouldn't worry about us ( Wigan) too much, looks like you'll be facing our 5th and 6th choice wingers. Manfredi, Burgess and Tierney out injured, Escare still covering fullback for Tomkins. Your backline will have a field day against two teenagers in Marshall and Davies.

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:29 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20705
Location: WIGAN
Hill and Currie being out is really hurting you because with them your pack can then paper over the cracks that your backs are responsible for.

I had a conversation with a Wire fan in pre season in a pub in Wigan after he overheard me in a conversation with friends slating Wires back line. I stated then I didn't see why they could have some people backing them as having the best 17 in superleague because the 1-7 is decidedly average. There's a lack of pace in the halves, no creativity in the centres and little threat on the wings.

I certainly don't say that from a point of view of trying to get a rise but because that was and is my genuine opinion. I can't get my head round why Smith hasn't rebuilt the backline because to me it was clearly needed.

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:35 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4357
Location: Warrington
You, us, anyone with eyes can see it. Everyone except those that matter.

It's classic Arsene Wenger syndrome

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:41 pm
Fatbelly User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5192
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
Here is my review of todays game.

http://wirerantings.blogspot.co.uk/2017 ... -down.html

Thanks for reading and do you think I'm right?
Currently, I'm not Fat!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, CuppaBrew, DABHAND, DAG, dickyflourbag, Fatbelly, goodways sore chops, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, Leythersteve, matthew, pie.warrior, runningman29, Saint_Claire, sally cinnamon, sgtwilko, Smiffy27, tank123, unknownlegend, Wilde 3, Wireste92, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall, worthing wire, Wrath and 487 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,7582,11175,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 14:30
CH1-R1
LONDON
0-76
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
24-14
WARRINGTON
  
...Full time
  Sat 4th Mar : 17:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
14-14
WIDNES
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
28-0
YORK  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}