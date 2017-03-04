Seen it all before. At some stage we'll have a few good wins then all of this will be forgotten. On paper we've got potentially the best pack in the league but unfortunately we've not yet had them on the same team sheet.
Unfortunately we also have one of the worse back lines....... Can't remember seeing such a poor centre and wing pairing, especially for a team that has grand final aspirations.
Distinct possibility of bring this year's Leeds now. On current form can anybody see points from Wigan home Leigh and Saints away and Hull home so could easily be 0 from 7.
No way back from there
I wouldn't worry about us ( Wigan) too much, looks like you'll be facing our 5th and 6th choice wingers. Manfredi, Burgess and Tierney out injured, Escare still covering fullback for Tomkins. Your backline will have a field day against two teenagers in Marshall and Davies.
