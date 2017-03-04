Today's game was played down the middle by us. With a heavy pitch with a RU game on it last night and bad weather you would have thought that we would have a heavy bench for replacements. But we had one prop forward interchange in Westwood. Other than that lightweight Dwyer who has still to find his form since before he was hurt last season, Blyth just back from Bradford, and young Livett. Massive improvement required for Wigan game.