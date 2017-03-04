WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Salford.

Re: Today's game v Salford.

Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:58 pm
Salford had bigger players missing than we did today. Injuries are no excuse.

Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:59 pm
Wirefan wrote:
Hill a way off yet


Hill, Ratch and Currie missing won't make the difference required.

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:02 pm
We know the problems around centres and wingers but don't think smith does

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:03 pm
The issue is with the backs. We can all see it without any coaching or rugby league qualifications.

Smith was wax lyrical about Eden and Hardaker last week and on 95.1 last night. Someone should have told him they were both available in the off season.

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:07 pm
And if our pack are getting beat our half backs make too many mistakes like kicking out on the full a few times,

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:09 pm
Hardaker what i have seen of him the last few weeks has impressed me, it looks like he has grown up a bit and started to take it serious

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:15 pm
Today's game was played down the middle by us. With a heavy pitch with a RU game on it last night and bad weather you would have thought that we would have a heavy bench for replacements. But we had one prop forward interchange in Westwood. Other than that lightweight Dwyer who has still to find his form since before he was hurt last season, Blyth just back from Bradford, and young Livett. Massive improvement required for Wigan game.

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:18 pm
I agree, i thought we would struggle when i saw the lack of forwards
