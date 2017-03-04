|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4356
Location: Warrington
Salford had bigger players missing than we did today. Injuries are no excuse.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:59 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8336
Wirefan wrote:
Hill a way off yet
Hill, Ratch and Currie missing won't make the difference required.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:02 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 20, 2010 9:01 pm
Posts: 169
We know the problems around centres and wingers but don't think smith does
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:03 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4356
Location: Warrington
The issue is with the backs. We can all see it without any coaching or rugby league qualifications.
Smith was wax lyrical about Eden and Hardaker last week and on 95.1 last night. Someone should have told him they were both available in the off season.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:07 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 20, 2010 9:01 pm
Posts: 169
And if our pack are getting beat our half backs make too many mistakes like kicking out on the full a few times,
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:09 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 20, 2010 9:01 pm
Posts: 169
Hardaker what i have seen of him the last few weeks has impressed me, it looks like he has grown up a bit and started to take it serious
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:15 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 85
Today's game was played down the middle by us. With a heavy pitch with a RU game on it last night and bad weather you would have thought that we would have a heavy bench for replacements. But we had one prop forward interchange in Westwood. Other than that lightweight Dwyer who has still to find his form since before he was hurt last season, Blyth just back from Bradford, and young Livett. Massive improvement required for Wigan game.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:18 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 20, 2010 9:01 pm
Posts: 169
I agree, i thought we would struggle when i saw the lack of forwards
