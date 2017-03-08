WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Planning ahead

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:38 pm
cheekydiddles


Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2300
Whilst I agree with some of the observations on which players should be culled/retired, I just cannot see GH making the sort of wholesale changes that are being advocated as I just don't see him bringing in the 4/5/6 players of real 1st team quality we require (even though I feel it's necessary) to see us challenging at the top end of the table again for honours.

I wouldn't be surprised if we just lose Magsy and JJB to retirement and try and bring in Widdop and a line breaking/mungrel forward.

Personally though I'd try and get rid of Walters (just don't see what he brings to the table and I fear his career here is destined just to be remembered as the guy who scored the GF winning try in 2015) and unless his injury record improves Delaney as well as I assume he's on decent money and other than wholehearted effort and body on the line kind of attitude (when fit and firing) what else does he bring as he certainly isn't a line breaker and doesn't have a pass or offload game in him (despite being signed as a centre) Granted he's been a great servant to us but I think we've had his best years now as his body appears to have 'cried enough' and he appears to be now just a plodder who gives his all but we have too many forwards like that already and IMO we need something different in the pack to compliment what we have.

We either need a brute with mongrel that can 'skittle' defenders out of the way and give us go forward and a quick PTB for Parcell and/or a skillfull and pacey back rower with an offloading game so that we are not completely over reliant on Cuthbo for that

On the subject of Cuthbo, if we hadn't seen the 2015 version then I think most would be wanting rid of him as well

The 'problem' with our pack that I see is that it's all 'much of a muchness' in terms of size/shape/build and pace (or lack of)

Re: Planning ahead

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:46 pm
Charlie Sheen



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8356
Location: Leeds
Biff Tannen wrote:
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Quality 3/4s are not luxury players. They're essential, and hard to come by (especially centres). All that would happen if we let them go would be that they would be snapped up by Saints Hull or Warrington, and we'd be left scraping around for quality replacements.
We have enough to worry about elsewhere in the squad without adding to our issues by getting rid of another couple of our backline, especially so soon after letting Hardaker go


We would still have Golding, Briscoe, Handley and Moon left in 3/4's Keinhorst could play centre too quite well enough during any 2 year rebuild, it also gives a chance to anyone else who is ready to step up from the lower grades. Watkins has absolutely proved he is a luxury player over the last 18 months and played nothing like the marquee player he gets paid to be. I just think he needs a fresh start anyway. Nothing against Hall either, a fantastic player but expendable in this situation imo. Again, both players will be on a huge wedge now which could be better used building the foundations elsewhere in the team.


Golding is still learning, and has a lot of developing to do physically before we can determine weather he's the long term solution in that position, Handley is way off the required standard in terms of kick returns and defensive positioning. Briscoe has barely been able to string half a dozen games together, and probably hasn't had a decent game since Wembley. Keinhorst is a good player, but he wouldn't get in any RL side before Moon or Watkins. There's nobody in the 19s ready to step up next season in the backs so you're probably going to have to break the bank for a replacement from outside of the club, and given the fact that we're in dire need of investment in other areas, it would be madness to let any of our backline go. It would weaken us further and strengthen our rivals massively.

IMO we need a fresh coaching set up, and 3 or 4 new players in the halves and forwards, release the likes of Delaney, Walters, let McGuire retire, and give Burrow a player/coaching role. I think there's a lot of talent in our squad, and I think the best thing to do would to see if a new coaching team can improve them and bring in a bit more guile and class into the team before we write off the current squad.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:09 pm
RHINO-MARK



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 674
Just on the subject of Cuthbo imo a lot of his "demise" is due to the workload he is now required to do.
He was never a "workhorse" type of prop but because we have'nt adjusted to losing JP he is becoming ineffective at what made him so good in 2015.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Planning ahead

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:27 pm
Charlie Sheen



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8356
Location: Leeds
I think Cuthbertson has actually started the season quite well, and letting our only ball handling prop go would be madness at the moment.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:10 pm
Sal Paradise



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14972
Location: On the road
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I think Cuthbertson has actually started the season quite well, and letting our only ball handling prop go would be madness at the moment.



Really think he is no better than last year and everyone made the excuse he wasn't fit - very disappointing for me a one season wonder who has been found out and whose impact has been negated
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:12 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye


Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 905
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Just on the subject of Cuthbo imo a lot of his "demise" is due to the workload he is now required to do.
He was never a "workhorse" type of prop but because we have'nt adjusted to losing JP he is becoming ineffective at what made him so good in 2015.


I'd agree with that, at times last year it seemed he was just trying to do too much, carrying the ball early in the set and trying to ball play at the back end of the set invariably led to errors.

I'd also agree with the poster a bit further up that all our forwards are much of a muchness, especially in the back row with plenty of workhorses but no bite.

More than anything else I think our biggest problem is the halves. Yes they are not helped by the lack of men in motion etc but that has never really been the way we have played.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:32 pm
Mark Laurie


Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 664
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I think Cuthbertson has actually started the season quite well, and letting our only ball handling prop go would be madness at the moment.


I'd agree with that. He is currently our main attacking threat and ball player and targeted.
c}