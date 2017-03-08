Whilst I agree with some of the observations on which players should be culled/retired, I just cannot see GH making the sort of wholesale changes that are being advocated as I just don't see him bringing in the 4/5/6 players of real 1st team quality we require (even though I feel it's necessary) to see us challenging at the top end of the table again for honours.



I wouldn't be surprised if we just lose Magsy and JJB to retirement and try and bring in Widdop and a line breaking/mungrel forward.



Personally though I'd try and get rid of Walters (just don't see what he brings to the table and I fear his career here is destined just to be remembered as the guy who scored the GF winning try in 2015) and unless his injury record improves Delaney as well as I assume he's on decent money and other than wholehearted effort and body on the line kind of attitude (when fit and firing) what else does he bring as he certainly isn't a line breaker and doesn't have a pass or offload game in him (despite being signed as a centre) Granted he's been a great servant to us but I think we've had his best years now as his body appears to have 'cried enough' and he appears to be now just a plodder who gives his all but we have too many forwards like that already and IMO we need something different in the pack to compliment what we have.



We either need a brute with mongrel that can 'skittle' defenders out of the way and give us go forward and a quick PTB for Parcell and/or a skillfull and pacey back rower with an offloading game so that we are not completely over reliant on Cuthbo for that



On the subject of Cuthbo, if we hadn't seen the 2015 version then I think most would be wanting rid of him as well



The 'problem' with our pack that I see is that it's all 'much of a muchness' in terms of size/shape/build and pace (or lack of)