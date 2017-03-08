Charlie Sheen wrote: Quality 3/4s are not luxury players. They're essential, and hard to come by (especially centres). All that would happen if we let them go would be that they would be snapped up by Saints Hull or Warrington, and we'd be left scraping around for quality replacements.

We have enough to worry about elsewhere in the squad without adding to our issues by getting rid of another couple of our backline, especially so soon after letting Hardaker go

We would still have Golding, Briscoe, Handley and Moon left in 3/4's Keinhorst could play centre too quite well enough during any 2 year rebuild, it also gives a chance to anyone else who is ready to step up from the lower grades. Watkins has absolutely proved he is a luxury player over the last 18 months and played nothing like the marquee player he gets paid to be. I just think he needs a fresh start anyway. Nothing against Hall either, a fantastic player but expendable in this situation imo. Again, both players will be on a huge wedge now which could be better used building the foundations elsewhere in the team.