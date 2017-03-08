|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4855
Location: Hill Valley
|
Gotcha wrote:
I think we would get more bang for buck by letting Hall go too. Not hard to replace for an acceptable replacement and he is on big money. We need some strong thinking to manage the cap.
Agreed. Both are great luxury players to have but are not essential to a re build and shouldn't be taking up big chunks of the cap when money is better spent elsewhere. Most of our cap money needs spending on a half we can build the side around (example- Widdop) and we need a couple of impact forwards at least to go with Garbutt. We really miss Garbutt, he was carrying our go forward for the first couple of rounds, a couple more from the NRL like him would aid us massively which is why i would also release Galloway, Cuthbertson and Delaney at the end of the year to free up the quota spaces.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8350
Location: Leeds
|
Quality 3/4s are not luxury players. They're essential, and hard to come by (especially centres). All that would happen if we let them go would be that they would be snapped up by Saints Hull or Warrington, and we'd be left scraping around for quality replacements.
We have enough to worry about elsewhere in the squad without adding to our issues by getting rid of another couple of our backline, especially so soon after letting Hardaker go
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4855
Location: Hill Valley
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Quality 3/4s are not luxury players. They're essential, and hard to come by (especially centres). All that would happen if we let them go would be that they would be snapped up by Saints Hull or Warrington, and we'd be left scraping around for quality replacements.
We have enough to worry about elsewhere in the squad without adding to our issues by getting rid of another couple of our backline, especially so soon after letting Hardaker go
We would still have Golding, Briscoe, Handley and Moon left in 3/4's Keinhorst could play centre too quite well enough during any 2 year rebuild, it also gives a chance to anyone else who is ready to step up from the lower grades. Watkins has absolutely proved he is a luxury player over the last 18 months and played nothing like the marquee player he gets paid to be. I just think he needs a fresh start anyway. Nothing against Hall either, a fantastic player but expendable in this situation imo. Again, both players will be on a huge wedge now which could be better used building the foundations elsewhere in the team.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:09 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 775
|
Agree with Charlie . Hall is valuable both in attack and defensive carries , Watkins is vital to us he just never gets any quality ball and why get rid of Cuthbertson . Burrow still quality as an interchange . Would release/retire Mags , JJB , Ferres , Mullaly , Briscoe , Aston , Suttclife , Walters and Galloway .
Not sure about Golding , certainly do not think he is big enough or strong enough for full back
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:18 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26194
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Shouldn't Leeds already be sitting on a fair wedge given who's retired recently?
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7457
|
1. Ashton Golding; [2018]
2. Tom Briscoe; [2018]
3. Kallum Watkins; [2019]
4. Joel Moon; [2018] - NFT
5. Ryan Hall; [2018]
6. ???
7. ???
8. Brad Singleton; [2018]
9. Matt Parcell; [2019] - NFT OQ
10. Adam Cuthbertson; [2018] - NFT
11. Brett Ferres; [2019]
12. Carl Ablett; [2018]
13. Stevie Ward; [2020]
14. Liam Sutcliffe; [2017]
15. Jimmy Keinhorst; [2018]
16. ???
17. Mitch Garbutt; [2019] - NFT OQ
18. ???
19. Jack Ormondroyd; [2019]
20. Jordan Lilley; [2017]
21. Jordan Baldwinson; [2017]
22. Ashley Handley; [2017]
23. Cameron Smith [2019]
24. Mikolaj Oledzki; [2021]
25. Joshua Jordan-Roberts; [2018]
26. Cory Aston; [2018]
27. ???
28. ???
29. ???
30. ???
Leaving 6, 7, 16, 18 free for new signings. three spaces free on the non fed trained & two spaces on the overseas quota.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:31 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 775
|
Bullseye ,
What has happened is that other players have taken large pay increases . Such as Hall and Watkins plus i guess Garbutt , Cuthbertson , Parcell , Galloway and Ferres have not come cheaply so Sinfields and Peacocks wages have been swallowed up
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1588
Location: Dirranbandi
|
ploinerrhino wrote:
Agree with Charlie . Hall is valuable both in attack and defensive carries , Watkins is vital to us he just never gets any quality ball and why get rid of Cuthbertson . Burrow still quality as an interchange . Would release/retire Mags , JJB , Ferres , Mullaly , Briscoe , Aston , Suttclife , Walters and Galloway .
Not sure about Golding , certainly do not think he is big enough or strong enough for full back
Burrow hasn't been of a good enough quality for any side with aspirations of a top 4 finish for quite a few years imho. Square peg, round hole for a few years IMO
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, chapylad, Charlie Sheen, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, Frosties., Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, krisleeds, Les Norton, Paddyfc, pattiecake, rhinos_bish, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, ruraljuror, Sal Paradise, Seth, Sheldon, steadygetyerboots-on, STEVENM1000, tenerifeRhino, WF Rhino and 395 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}