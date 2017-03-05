|
Chestnutrhino wrote:
After the Cas game I have taken a couple of days to let it sink in before posting,was it really that bad a performance?YES probably the worst for twenty years as for the future f**k knows but looking back to when Caddick&Hetherington arrived and did a root and branch makeover and made us the best in the business on and off the pitch.the bit they seems to have missed is that raising playing/coaching/stadium standards to a high level also involves a raising of expectation that those standards will continue,and that involves continuos review of things like the academy which a few seasons ago we were the pinnacle and A standard in this country.so maybe mr Hetherington needs a good hard look at himself and the whole club and become the guy who took over in95/96 instead of the supremo or el capitano of super league that he imagines he is.get back to basics Gary we as fans deserve the expectations you raised to be met
Sun Mar 05, 2017 2:00 pm
I think most of us are agreed on what needs to happen. For better or worse, the club often decides to go a different way.
I hope it is just a matter of GH wanting to behave in what he thinks is a dignified manner regarding the coaching situation. If not, barring an unexpected win against Catalans, the following fixture against Wakefield may well be seen as a must-win by the powers that be. I'd imagine we'd be firmly out of the top 8 in that scenario, with a difficult Easter period ahead.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:45 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Wouldn't go for Gallen i think he'll retire anyway.
Widdop i agree with & a destructive Prop & BR.
Ward would be my Captain with Widdop as VC.
In terms of departures id do a clean sweep of Mc.D & his staff including the Conditioning team.
Wrt to playing departures Delaney Mcguire Walters Aston(pointless signing) Jjb.
Id keep Burrow as a Sub9 i really rate Moon but if an offer came from Down under it would be worth exploring if we could secure 1 of the aforementioned fwd requirements from it.
Id want to keep the rest of the younger players to see how they go under a fresh regime prepared to give them proper game time in a settled position.
Ward would be my shout for captain but I would want to see if he can remain injury free wouldn't want to jinx him.
I would keep Burrow not only as a sub , ( I cannot understand why on here and other threads people want to drop or let him go..crazy !!!! ) but for his coaching skills. He has nurtured some great kids in U16s.
Whilst I like Golding and think he has lot of potential I would buy back Judah Mazive ( Wakey are wasting him on the wing ) he has potential to be best FB in SL ..still in England Youth set up...brilliant hand skills and dazzling footwork. Let Burrow have a few sessions with him to bring out that creativity again.
Not keen on Mullally but think Ormondroyd might develop into something useful
Of the youngsters would keep Cameron Smith, Joshua Jordan -Roberts and Mikolaj Oledzki all three very promising but want to see them get more senior time...though that not going to happen soon ..another reason why I want to see a reserve squad..the next best thing to SL standard. To that list add Harvey Whiteley very talented hooker though got injured in 2016 and lost out on been first choice hooker...got the build and tenacity of Shoey with Burrow's footwork ..would like Burrow to have a few one on one sessions with him to bring out best in him.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:51 pm
TheSnowmonkey wrote:
Ward would be my shout for captain but I would want to see if he can remain injury free wouldn't want to jinx him.
I would keep Burrow not only as a sub , ( I cannot understand why on here and other threads people want to drop or let him go..crazy !!!! ) but for his coaching skills. He has nurtured some great kids in U16s.
Whilst I like Golding and think he has lot of potential I would buy back Judah Mazive ( Wakey are wasting him on the wing ) he has potential to be best FB in SL ..still in England Youth set up...brilliant hand skills and dazzling footwork. Let Burrow have a few sessions with him to bring out that creativity again.
Not keen on Mullally but think Ormondroyd might develop into something useful
Of the youngsters would keep Cameron Smith, Joshua Jordan -Roberts and Mikolaj Oledzki all three very promising but want to see them get more senior time...though that not going to happen soon ..another reason why I want to see a reserve squad..the next best thing to SL standard. To that list add Harvey Whiteley very talented hooker though got injured in 2016 and lost out on been first choice hooker...got the build and tenacity of Shoey with Burrow's footwork ..would like Burrow to have a few one on one sessions with him to bring out best in him.
Having watched young Mazive throughout our scholarship respectfully i disagree mate he had potential but imo Golding is way ahead in every facet as a FB he just needs time to settle into first team SL Rugby which of course isn't helped in a struggling team under a Coaching regime out of date.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:10 pm
TheSnowmonkey wrote:
Ward would be my shout for captain but I would want to see if he can remain injury free wouldn't want to jinx him.
I would keep Burrow not only as a sub , ( I cannot understand why on here and other threads people want to drop or let him go..crazy !!!! ) but for his coaching skills. He has nurtured some great kids in U16s.
Whilst I like Golding and think he has lot of potential I would buy back Judah Mazive ( Wakey are wasting him on the wing ) he has potential to be best FB in SL ..still in England Youth set up...brilliant hand skills and dazzling footwork. Let Burrow have a few sessions with him to bring out that creativity again.
Not keen on Mullally but think Ormondroyd might develop into something useful
Of the youngsters would keep Cameron Smith, Joshua Jordan -Roberts and Mikolaj Oledzki all three very promising but want to see them get more senior time...though that not going to happen soon ..another reason why I want to see a reserve squad..the next best thing to SL standard. To that list add Harvey Whiteley very talented hooker though got injured in 2016 and lost out on been first choice hooker...got the build and tenacity of Shoey with Burrow's footwork ..would like Burrow to have a few one on one sessions with him to bring out best in him.
I agree with a lot of what you are saying. But having watched Mazive through his junior days also, there is no way he is fullback standard at this level. And again, also watched Harvey through his junior days to now, and posted last year, a big fan but don't believe he will make it. He wasn't injured last year, he just wouldn't have been up to it. Brady is a better bet in the under 19's.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:28 pm
Gotcha wrote:
I agree with a lot of what you are saying. But having watched Mazive through his junior days also, there is no way he is fullback standard at this level. And again, also watched Harvey through his junior days to now, and posted last year, a big fan but don't believe he will make it. He wasn't injured last year, he just wouldn't have been up to it. Brady is a better bet in the under 19's.
This in response to RhinoMark as well....the Judah Mazive I know was in U16 squad ,I think in 2014 coached by Burrow...he scored in every match he played in...for some reason he did not continue on into the U19s and got picked up by Wakefield's academy in 2015...up to that point I felt even then he was potentially better than Golding...Wakey then ruined him...so not surprised he not as good..since been with them I agree has not scored as many tries. Im saying if he was back with us..Burrow was his coach again would be a different story.
The same is true for Harvey Whiteley...in U16s was brilliant but when went up..was not the same player I agree..mind Plume had a habit of picking players out of position. Are you sure I thought first part of 2016 he was injured along with a number of others in U19s squad..came back in second half of season but only on the bench. I note though he has been selected so far this season as starting hooker by Moz...so maybe he can recapture his old form that made him appealing. I would still like Burrow to spend time coaching the youngsters at least once a week..he has a positive effect.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:44 am
TheSnowmonkey wrote:
This in response to RhinoMark as well....the Judah Mazive I know was in U16 squad ,I think in 2014 coached by Burrow...he scored in every match he played in...for some reason he did not continue on into the U19s and got picked up by Wakefield's academy in 2015...up to that point I felt even then he was potentially better than Golding...Wakey then ruined him...so not surprised he not as good..since been with them I agree has not scored as many tries. Im saying if he was back with us..Burrow was his coach again would be a different story.
The same is true for Harvey Whiteley...in U16s was brilliant but when went up..was not the same player I agree..mind Plume had a habit of picking players out of position. Are you sure I thought first part of 2016 he was injured along with a number of others in U19s squad..came back in second half of season but only on the bench. I note though he has been selected so far this season as starting hooker by Moz...so maybe he can recapture his old form that made him appealing. I would still like Burrow to spend time coaching the youngsters at least once a week..he has a positive effect.
I know exactly where i saw Mazive mate that's why i said id seen him throughout our scholarship he wasn't offered an u19 deal iirc.
Wrt Whiteley i agree he was electric in the u16's & i too thought he was injured a lot last year.
Wrt this year i also agree Moz seems to rate him so i wont be writing him off just yet.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:46 pm
A major headache for a coach is a good player at the back end of his career, when do you show him the door. Do you let him go too early or permit him to potentially struggle on. Saints made a good decision regarding long, he wanted a long term contract they declined. Having left saints he did not perform so well. The giants thought hodgson was past it, unfortunately for them he was a success at Warrington.
