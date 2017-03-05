RHINO-MARK wrote: Wouldn't go for Gallen i think he'll retire anyway.

Widdop i agree with & a destructive Prop & BR.

Ward would be my Captain with Widdop as VC.

In terms of departures id do a clean sweep of Mc.D & his staff including the Conditioning team.

Wrt to playing departures Delaney Mcguire Walters Aston(pointless signing) Jjb.

Id keep Burrow as a Sub9 i really rate Moon but if an offer came from Down under it would be worth exploring if we could secure 1 of the aforementioned fwd requirements from it.

Id want to keep the rest of the younger players to see how they go under a fresh regime prepared to give them proper game time in a settled position.

Ward would be my shout for captain but I would want to see if he can remain injury free wouldn't want to jinx him.I would keep Burrow not only as a sub , ( I cannot understand why on here and other threads people want to drop or let him go..crazy !!!! ) but for his coaching skills. He has nurtured some great kids in U16s.Whilst I like Golding and think he has lot of potential I would buy back Judah Mazive ( Wakey are wasting him on the wing ) he has potential to be best FB in SL ..still in England Youth set up...brilliant hand skills and dazzling footwork. Let Burrow have a few sessions with him to bring out that creativity again.Not keen on Mullally but think Ormondroyd might develop into something usefulOf the youngsters would keep Cameron Smith, Joshua Jordan -Roberts and Mikolaj Oledzki all three very promising but want to see them get more senior time...though that not going to happen soon ..another reason why I want to see a reserve squad..the next best thing to SL standard. To that list add Harvey Whiteley very talented hooker though got injured in 2016 and lost out on been first choice hooker...got the build and tenacity of Shoey with Burrow's footwork ..would like Burrow to have a few one on one sessions with him to bring out best in him.