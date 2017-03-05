After the Cas game I have taken a couple of days to let it sink in before posting,was it really that bad a performance?YES probably the worst for twenty years as for the future f**k knows but looking back to when Caddick&Hetherington arrived and did a root and branch makeover and made us the best in the business on and off the pitch.the bit they seems to have missed is that raising playing/coaching/stadium standards to a high level also involves a raising of expectation that those standards will continue,and that involves continuos review of things like the academy which a few seasons ago we were the pinnacle and A standard in this country.so maybe mr Hetherington needs a good hard look at himself and the whole club and become the guy who took over in95/96 instead of the supremo or el capitano of super league that he imagines he is.get back to basics Gary we as fans deserve the expectations you raised to be met