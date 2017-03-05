WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Planning ahead

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Planning ahead

 
Post a reply

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:11 am
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3702
Jrrhino wrote:
Rumours that George Burgess is wanting a return to England I'd be happy if we went for him and widdop and that would be a start of decent recruiting.


He was terrible last year and has been dropped by Souths this year. Doubt there are a queue of NRL clubs queueing to buy him at the moment. He'd improve us though.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:35 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2939
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Completely agree i wouldn't expect all the changes required to produce a "quick fix" mate.
Id expect the new regime/squad changes to be given a minimum of this year & next to settle into a strong unit good enough to challange again.


Arn't you suppose to do all this pre-season?
Image

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:55 am
son of headingley Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 243
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
atomic wrote:
Arn't you suppose to do all this pre-season?


Erm.....yes

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:44 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 642
atomic wrote:
Arn't you suppose to do all this pre-season?

You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?
Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:53 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19703
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
RHINO-MARK wrote:
You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?
Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.


I agree mark. i'm happy to get a whole new coachng staff in, plus a raft of new signings and have a season building with some good youngsters breaking through.
not that I think any of this will happen

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:14 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 642
tad rhino wrote:
I agree mark. i'm happy to get a whole new coachng staff in, plus a raft of new signings and have a season building with some good youngsters breaking through.
not that I think any of this will happen

If Caddick kicks GH's arris the blue prints are there & it's what surprises me most we not only have the formula we bleedin created it with GH leading the way & he was ruthless without flinching.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:00 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1029
RHINO-MARK wrote:
You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?
Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.


You mean like cronulla last year? Came from nowhere to champions, it can be done

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:27 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4799
leedsnsouths wrote:
You mean like cronulla last year? Came from nowhere to champions, it can be done

Cronulla being able to sign a crucial spine of 1,6,7 and 9 (Barba, Maloney, Townsend, Ennis) over the course of 12 months certainly helped their cause.

The same cannot be achieved in SL due to insufficient player pool talent, a very limited salary cap and a moribund transfer market.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:02 pm
Jimbo_Returns User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 201
I wouldn't my James Greenwood from KR. Also if they do persist with BM I hope the bring in an attacking minded assistant coach.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:56 pm
Chestnutrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 6:53 pm
Posts: 44
After the Cas game I have taken a couple of days to let it sink in before posting,was it really that bad a performance?YES probably the worst for twenty years as for the future f**k knows but looking back to when Caddick&Hetherington arrived and did a root and branch makeover and made us the best in the business on and off the pitch.the bit they seems to have missed is that raising playing/coaching/stadium standards to a high level also involves a raising of expectation that those standards will continue,and that involves continuos review of things like the academy which a few seasons ago we were the pinnacle and A standard in this country.so maybe mr Hetherington needs a good hard look at himself and the whole club and become the guy who took over in95/96 instead of the supremo or el capitano of super league that he imagines he is.get back to basics Gary we as fans deserve the expectations you raised to be met
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, Chestnutrhino, craigizzard, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fat Boy, FlexWheeler, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jimbo_Returns, Kenny236, krisleeds, LukeLeedsRhinos, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Stockwell & Smales, taxi4stevesmith, The Milky Bar Kid, The Student, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 323 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,9672,04475,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
26-22
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
12-20
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
KEIGHLEY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
SOUTH WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  














c}