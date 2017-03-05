|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3702
|
Jrrhino wrote:
Rumours that George Burgess is wanting a return to England I'd be happy if we went for him and widdop and that would be a start of decent recruiting.
He was terrible last year and has been dropped by Souths this year. Doubt there are a queue of NRL clubs queueing to buy him at the moment. He'd improve us though.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:35 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2939
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Completely agree i wouldn't expect all the changes required to produce a "quick fix" mate.
Id expect the new regime/squad changes to be given a minimum of this year & next to settle into a strong unit good enough to challange again.
Arn't you suppose to do all this pre-season?
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:55 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 243
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
atomic wrote:
Arn't you suppose to do all this pre-season?
Erm.....yes
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:44 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 642
|
atomic wrote:
Arn't you suppose to do all this pre-season?
You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?
Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19703
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?
Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.
I agree mark. i'm happy to get a whole new coachng staff in, plus a raft of new signings and have a season building with some good youngsters breaking through.
not that I think any of this will happen
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:14 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 642
|
tad rhino wrote:
I agree mark. i'm happy to get a whole new coachng staff in, plus a raft of new signings and have a season building with some good youngsters breaking through.
not that I think any of this will happen
If Caddick kicks GH's arris the blue prints are there & it's what surprises me most we not only have the formula we bleedin created it with GH leading the way & he was ruthless without flinching.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:00 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1029
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?
Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.
You mean like cronulla last year? Came from nowhere to champions, it can be done
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:27 am
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4799
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
You mean like cronulla last year? Came from nowhere to champions, it can be done
Cronulla being able to sign a crucial spine of 1,6,7 and 9 (Barba, Maloney, Townsend, Ennis) over the course of 12 months certainly helped their cause.
The same cannot be achieved in SL due to insufficient player pool talent, a very limited salary cap and a moribund transfer market.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 201
|
I wouldn't my James Greenwood from KR. Also if they do persist with BM I hope the bring in an attacking minded assistant coach.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 6:53 pm
Posts: 44
|
After the Cas game I have taken a couple of days to let it sink in before posting,was it really that bad a performance?YES probably the worst for twenty years as for the future f**k knows but looking back to when Caddick&Hetherington arrived and did a root and branch makeover and made us the best in the business on and off the pitch.the bit they seems to have missed is that raising playing/coaching/stadium standards to a high level also involves a raising of expectation that those standards will continue,and that involves continuos review of things like the academy which a few seasons ago we were the pinnacle and A standard in this country.so maybe mr Hetherington needs a good hard look at himself and the whole club and become the guy who took over in95/96 instead of the supremo or el capitano of super league that he imagines he is.get back to basics Gary we as fans deserve the expectations you raised to be met
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, Chestnutrhino, craigizzard, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fat Boy, FlexWheeler, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jimbo_Returns, Kenny236, krisleeds, LukeLeedsRhinos, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Stockwell & Smales, taxi4stevesmith, The Milky Bar Kid, The Student, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 323 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}