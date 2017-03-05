leedsnsouths wrote:
You mean like cronulla last year? Came from nowhere to champions, it can be done
Cronulla being able to sign a crucial spine of 1,6,7 and 9 (Barba, Maloney, Townsend, Ennis) over the course of 12 months certainly helped their cause.
The same cannot be achieved in SL due to insufficient player pool talent, a very limited salary cap and a moribund transfer market.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Hutchyfromcas, JMT, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Lawrie L, leedsnsouths, rhinos21, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, Walter Neff, WF Rhino and 346 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}