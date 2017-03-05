RHINO-MARK wrote: You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?

Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.

I agree mark. i'm happy to get a whole new coachng staff in, plus a raft of new signings and have a season building with some good youngsters breaking through.not that I think any of this will happen