RHINO-MARK wrote:
You think it takes 1 pre-season to re-build a title winning squad that's been stripped of it's greatest assests in modern history?
Throw in a new Coaching staff & new conditioning staff id say definately not we go back to 2002/03 it takes a fair bit of time.
I agree mark. i'm happy to get a whole new coachng staff in, plus a raft of new signings and have a season building with some good youngsters breaking through.
not that I think any of this will happen
