WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Planning ahead

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Planning ahead

 
Post a reply

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:08 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 638
sgtwilko wrote:
What's he gonna coach? Jumping out of dummy half and running sideways?

Watching the u15's/16's he's been involved with as a Coach you'd be surprised mate they play some brilliant RL.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:18 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8440
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Wouldn't go for Gallen i think he'll retire anyway.
Widdop i agree with & a destructive Prop & BR.
Ward would be my Captain with Widdop as VC.
In terms of departures id do a clean sweep of Mc.D & his staff including the Conditioning team.
Wrt to playing departures Delaney Mcguire Walters Aston(pointless signing) Jjb.
Id keep Burrow as a Sub9 i really rate Moon but if an offer came from Down under it would be worth exploring if we could secure 1 of the aforementioned fwd requirements from it.
Id want to keep the rest of the younger players to see how they go under a fresh regime prepared to give them proper game time in a settled position.


There's no quick fix here whatever. The squad looks poor, particularly the forwards, and especially if you take out all the over 30's. Our next generation is basically Stevie Ward. When you start missing a player as plodding and worn out as Galloway you know the pack is cack.
It's been said by many that the dressing room and the training ground need fresh voices and a new direction. The "bubble" needs to burst, the knee needs to jerk, the pot needs $h1tting on, the time to act is now not tomorrow, patience needs to run out and loyalty needs to be replaced by pragmatism. The club needs to come between the GH-McD bromance. It's now looking like a bad marriage that needs to finish for the sake of the kids.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:30 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8343
Location: Leeds
sgtwilko wrote:
Gotcha wrote:
Keep Lilley and Baldwinson, let the others go. Try and a Keep Burrow to coach in the club.

What's he gonna coach? Jumping out of dummy half and running sideways?


He's already been coaching our juniors for a few years, he and Ablett are highly rated young coaches.

I'd definitely let Walters go, maybe Handley as well. I hope McGuire retires, and we bring in a quality half back to partner Lilley. Widdop may fit the bill, but unless we can start building more of a platform upfront it won't matter. On paper, our fowards are decent, but they don't hit gaps, they don't run off the ball, therefore they don't create options, that's where our lack of structure and am obvious game plan is most evident to me. Some changes are needed, but there's enough quality in this squad to at least be competitive against any team in this league, but we desperately need some nous on and off the pitch.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:31 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6895
Location: Central Coast
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Watching the u15's/16's he's been involved with as a Coach you'd be surprised mate they play some brilliant RL.

Yes! I was been sarcastic. As a player we all know he has been a great ball runner, with a rocks and diamonds kicking game.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:32 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6895
Location: Central Coast
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's already been coaching our juniors for a few years, he and Ablett are highly rated young coaches.

I'd definitely let Walters go, maybe Handley as well. I hope McGuire retires, and we bring in a quality half back to partner Lilley. Widdop may fit the bill, but unless we can start building more of a platform upfront it won't matter. On paper, our fowards are decent, but they don't hit gaps, they don't run off the ball, therefore they don't create options, that's where our lack of structure and am obvious game plan is most evident to me. Some changes are needed, but there's enough quality in this squad to at least be competitive against any team in this league, but we desperately need some nous on and off the pitch.

I know re the coach! Chill folks.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Planning ahead

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:26 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 638
DHM wrote:
There's no quick fix here whatever. The squad looks poor, particularly the forwards, and especially if you take out all the over 30's. Our next generation is basically Stevie Ward. When you start missing a player as plodding and worn out as Galloway you know the pack is cack.
It's been said by many that the dressing room and the training ground need fresh voices and a new direction. The "bubble" needs to burst, the knee needs to jerk, the pot needs $h1tting on, the time to act is now not tomorrow, patience needs to run out and loyalty needs to be replaced by pragmatism. The club needs to come between the GH-McD bromance. It's now looking like a bad marriage that needs to finish for the sake of the kids.

Completely agree i wouldn't expect all the changes required to produce a "quick fix" mate.
Id expect the new regime/squad changes to be given a minimum of this year & next to settle into a strong unit good enough to challange again.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, C O Jones, Charlie Sheen, craigizzard, FGB, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, Kenny236, LeedsLurch, Mark Laurie, OldFart2, RHINO-MARK, Sam Buca II, WF Rhino and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,8001,61275,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 14:30
CH1-R1
LONDON
0-76
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
24-14
WARRINGTON
  
...Full time
  Sat 4th Mar : 17:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
14-14
WIDNES
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
28-0
YORK  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}