Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
sgtwilko wrote:
What's he gonna coach? Jumping out of dummy half and running sideways?
Watching the u15's/16's he's been involved with as a Coach you'd be surprised mate they play some brilliant RL.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:18 pm
DHM
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Wouldn't go for Gallen i think he'll retire anyway.
Widdop i agree with & a destructive Prop & BR.
Ward would be my Captain with Widdop as VC.
In terms of departures id do a clean sweep of Mc.D & his staff including the Conditioning team.
Wrt to playing departures Delaney Mcguire Walters Aston(pointless signing) Jjb.
Id keep Burrow as a Sub9 i really rate Moon but if an offer came from Down under it would be worth exploring if we could secure 1 of the aforementioned fwd requirements from it.
Id want to keep the rest of the younger players to see how they go under a fresh regime prepared to give them proper game time in a settled position.
There's no quick fix here whatever. The squad looks poor, particularly the forwards, and especially if you take out all the over 30's. Our next generation is basically Stevie Ward. When you start missing a player as plodding and worn out as Galloway you know the pack is cack.
It's been said by many that the dressing room and the training ground need fresh voices and a new direction. The "bubble" needs to burst, the knee needs to jerk, the pot needs $h1tting on, the time to act is now not tomorrow, patience needs to run out and loyalty needs to be replaced by pragmatism. The club needs to come between the GH-McD bromance. It's now looking like a bad marriage that needs to finish for the sake of the kids.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:30 pm
sgtwilko wrote:
Gotcha wrote:
Keep Lilley and Baldwinson, let the others go. Try and a Keep Burrow to coach in the club.
What's he gonna coach? Jumping out of dummy half and running sideways?
He's already been coaching our juniors for a few years, he and Ablett are highly rated young coaches.
I'd definitely let Walters go, maybe Handley as well. I hope McGuire retires, and we bring in a quality half back to partner Lilley. Widdop may fit the bill, but unless we can start building more of a platform upfront it won't matter. On paper, our fowards are decent, but they don't hit gaps, they don't run off the ball, therefore they don't create options, that's where our lack of structure and am obvious game plan is most evident to me. Some changes are needed, but there's enough quality in this squad to at least be competitive against any team in this league, but we desperately need some nous on and off the pitch.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:31 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Watching the u15's/16's he's been involved with as a Coach you'd be surprised mate they play some brilliant RL.
Yes! I was been sarcastic. As a player we all know he has been a great ball runner, with a rocks and diamonds kicking game.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:32 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He's already been coaching our juniors for a few years, he and Ablett are highly rated young coaches.
I'd definitely let Walters go, maybe Handley as well. I hope McGuire retires, and we bring in a quality half back to partner Lilley. Widdop may fit the bill, but unless we can start building more of a platform upfront it won't matter. On paper, our fowards are decent, but they don't hit gaps, they don't run off the ball, therefore they don't create options, that's where our lack of structure and am obvious game plan is most evident to me. Some changes are needed, but there's enough quality in this squad to at least be competitive against any team in this league, but we desperately need some nous on and off the pitch.
I know re the coach! Chill folks.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:26 pm
DHM wrote:
There's no quick fix here whatever. The squad looks poor, particularly the forwards, and especially if you take out all the over 30's. Our next generation is basically Stevie Ward. When you start missing a player as plodding and worn out as Galloway you know the pack is cack.
It's been said by many that the dressing room and the training ground need fresh voices and a new direction. The "bubble" needs to burst, the knee needs to jerk, the pot needs $h1tting on, the time to act is now not tomorrow, patience needs to run out and loyalty needs to be replaced by pragmatism. The club needs to come between the GH-McD bromance. It's now looking like a bad marriage that needs to finish for the sake of the kids.
Completely agree i wouldn't expect all the changes required to produce a "quick fix" mate.
Id expect the new regime/squad changes to be given a minimum of this year & next to settle into a strong unit good enough to challange again.
