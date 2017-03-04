RHINO-MARK wrote: Wouldn't go for Gallen i think he'll retire anyway.

Widdop i agree with & a destructive Prop & BR.

Ward would be my Captain with Widdop as VC.

In terms of departures id do a clean sweep of Mc.D & his staff including the Conditioning team.

Wrt to playing departures Delaney Mcguire Walters Aston(pointless signing) Jjb.

Id keep Burrow as a Sub9 i really rate Moon but if an offer came from Down under it would be worth exploring if we could secure 1 of the aforementioned fwd requirements from it.

Id want to keep the rest of the younger players to see how they go under a fresh regime prepared to give them proper game time in a settled position.

There's no quick fix here whatever. The squad looks poor, particularly the forwards, and especially if you take out all the over 30's. Our next generation is basically Stevie Ward. When you start missing a player as plodding and worn out as Galloway you know the pack is cack.It's been said by many that the dressing room and the training ground need fresh voices and a new direction. The "bubble" needs to burst, the knee needs to jerk, the pot needs $h1tting on, the time to act is now not tomorrow, patience needs to run out and loyalty needs to be replaced by pragmatism. The club needs to come between the GH-McD bromance. It's now looking like a bad marriage that needs to finish for the sake of the kids.