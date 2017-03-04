Frosties. wrote: Mcguire, Burrow, Delaney, JJB, Walters to go for me. Possibly Moon too with the great development of Keinhorst



McDermott & Eaton to go. Ben & Shane Walker to take over.



Bring in Widdop, Myler, Gallen.



Golding

Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall

Widdop Myler

Garbutt Parcell Gallen

Ablett Ward

Sutcliffe



Cuthbertson Galloway Singleton Ferres



Mullally Lilley Oledzki Baldwinson Ormondroyd Handley Jordan-Roberts Smith

Widdop Myler Gallen? Firstly Widdop and Gallen would both want marque wages so we cant get both, secondly Myler does nothing but run and support, the same reason people want rid of Sutcliffe. Also, Gallen would want to play 13, he has started more club games at halfback than prop!Agree about the players that should go but are they all off contract? Im not sure about moon because he is so good to watch, but I understand where you are coming from because it seems we are paying too much for our outside backs.