I don't think anyone would disagree with the fact we desperately need to bring some new blood into the squad, sadly I can't see that happening this year. So planning ahead and looking who is off contract at the end of this year, I think we need to be fairly brutal and free up as much salary cap space as possible to bring new players in. Off contract this year we have Burrow, Handley, Lilley, McGuire, Sutcliffe, Baldwinson,JJB, Walters.
I would do the following
Keep
Sutcliffe
Lilley
Handley
Release
McGuire
Burrow
JJB
Baldwinson
Walters
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I would do the following
Keep
Sutcliffe
Lilley
Handley
Hello Championship RL!
Keep Lilley and Baldwinson, let the others go. Try and a Keep Burrow to coach in the club.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Of that lot I would only keep sutclffe and that would be on the basis of not paying him top money.
Mcguire, Burrow, Delaney, JJB, Walters to go for me. Possibly Moon too with the great development of Keinhorst
McDermott & Eaton to go. Ben & Shane Walker to take over.
Bring in Widdop, Myler, Gallen.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Widdop Myler
Garbutt Parcell Gallen
Ablett Ward
Sutcliffe
Cuthbertson Galloway Singleton Ferres
Mullally Lilley Oledzki Baldwinson Ormondroyd Handley Jordan-Roberts Smith
Frosties. wrote:
Widdop Myler Gallen? Firstly Widdop and Gallen would both want marque wages so we cant get both, secondly Myler does nothing but run and support, the same reason people want rid of Sutcliffe. Also, Gallen would want to play 13, he has started more club games at halfback than prop!
Agree about the players that should go but are they all off contract? Im not sure about moon because he is so good to watch, but I understand where you are coming from because it seems we are paying too much for our outside backs.
Frosties, this would be class, give some leadership, plus I agree with keeping Lilley, Ormondroyd and Baldwinson. Havent seen enough of Jordan-Roberts or Oledzki but heard good things about the latter
Wouldn't go for Gallen i think he'll retire anyway.
Widdop i agree with & a destructive Prop & BR.
Ward would be my Captain with Widdop as VC.
In terms of departures id do a clean sweep of Mc.D & his staff including the Conditioning team.
Wrt to playing departures Delaney Mcguire Walters Aston(pointless signing) Jjb.
Id keep Burrow as a Sub9 i really rate Moon but if an offer came from Down under it would be worth exploring if we could secure 1 of the aforementioned fwd requirements from it.
Id want to keep the rest of the younger players to see how they go under a fresh regime prepared to give them proper game time in a settled position.
The first out the door would be Watkins, waaaaay before any of the other centres at the club. Perfect example of the malaise that has beset the club. Cash in and strengthen the halfback area
Gotcha wrote:
Keep Lilley and Baldwinson, let the others go. Try and a Keep Burrow to coach in the club.
What's he gonna coach? Jumping out of dummy half and running sideways?
