I don't think anyone would disagree with the fact we desperately need to bring some new blood into the squad, sadly I can't see that happening this year. So planning ahead and looking who is off contract at the end of this year, I think we need to be fairly brutal and free up as much salary cap space as possible to bring new players in. Off contract this year we have Burrow, Handley, Lilley, McGuire, Sutcliffe, Baldwinson,JJB, Walters.



I would do the following

Keep

Sutcliffe

Lilley

Handley



Release

McGuire

Burrow

JJB

Baldwinson

Walters