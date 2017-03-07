Sebasteeno wrote: I think Turgut was the only one who really stood out in the pre -season friendlies when the sort of back up team and unders played and people want to see more of him as he looked like he had something about him



Nothing against Hadley - i hope he comes back from Wakey rejuvenated and helps push us on

Got no problem with playing Turgut but last year Radford was risk averse when it came to giving fringe players game time (well actually the season before too until it came to injury in the 8s) and this did cost us in the end.all our starters (in the forwards) were knackered including DH which was apparent in the Warrington home game.Radford couldn't trust to the back up players or just couldn't see that the fortune of having first XIII uninjured for the most part was having a detrimental affect in the long run. He was very much under pressure last season, poop or bust and obviously felt the need to play the best (on paper) team every week -and why wouldn't you it would seem to be the natural thing to do.It's a balancing act between putting out your on paper best XIII/XVII or thinking that a fresh back up player might well perform better than a knackered first choice.LR needs to be pro-active in this decision making and injuries may force his hand anyway. Yes get Turgut on as a starter if peiple think he is ready/goo enough, however LR will decide and in that whatever words we say, whatever our views he makes the decisions, rightly or wrongly.that he seemed to give more time to the backups/fringe/youngsters in the pre-season is a sign he recognises that he must rotate so the likes of Turgut, Matongo et al will get more game time than previous seasons.