Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:44 pm
hull2524 wrote:
As you say all about opinions. We see different things in players. As for Turgut be nice to see how he goes at some time this year. Looks like mini wants to go round for another year


I would like to see Turgut on the bench against Saints.
Dont see the point in carrying Connor on the bench.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:19 pm
Can see Hadley replacing Thompson when his loan stint finishes

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:47 pm
number 6 wrote:
Can see Hadley replacing Thompson when his loan stint finishes


Given Hadley's squad number, I would have thought he was very much on Radfords radar.

Personally I dont understand some of the comments on this thread regarding a player who has never let the side down. What message would it send out to that player if he were to get over looked for an untried youngster. Turgut will have to earn his place or wait for a dip in form or an injury.

Given that Hadley is not available for selection (at Wakey) it will be interesting to see if Turgut does get his chance against St's. Afterall, with the amount he is being touted on here I'd expect him to be in the starting 13.
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:52 pm
I think Turgut was the only one who really stood out in the pre -season friendlies when the sort of back up team and unders played and people want to see more of him as he looked like he had something about him

Nothing against Hadley - i hope he comes back from Wakey rejuvenated and helps push us on

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:30 am
Sebasteeno wrote:
I think Turgut was the only one who really stood out in the pre -season friendlies when the sort of back up team and unders played and people want to see more of him as he looked like he had something about him

Nothing against Hadley - i hope he comes back from Wakey rejuvenated and helps push us on

Got no problem with playing Turgut but last year Radford was risk averse when it came to giving fringe players game time (well actually the season before too until it came to injury in the 8s) and this did cost us in the end.
all our starters (in the forwards) were knackered including DH which was apparent in the Warrington home game.
Radford couldn't trust to the back up players or just couldn't see that the fortune of having first XIII uninjured for the most part was having a detrimental affect in the long run. He was very much under pressure last season, poop or bust and obviously felt the need to play the best (on paper) team every week -and why wouldn't you it would seem to be the natural thing to do.

It's a balancing act between putting out your on paper best XIII/XVII or thinking that a fresh back up player might well perform better than a knackered first choice.
LR needs to be pro-active in this decision making and injuries may force his hand anyway. Yes get Turgut on as a starter if peiple think he is ready/goo enough, however LR will decide and in that whatever words we say, whatever our views he makes the decisions, rightly or wrongly.
that he seemed to give more time to the backups/fringe/youngsters in the pre-season is a sign he recognises that he must rotate so the likes of Turgut, Matongo et al will get more game time than previous seasons.
