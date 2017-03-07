WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:44 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1334
hull2524 wrote:
As you say all about opinions. We see different things in players. As for Turgut be nice to see how he goes at some time this year. Looks like mini wants to go round for another year


I would like to see Turgut on the bench against Saints.
Dont see the point in carrying Connor on the bench.

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:19 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10064
Can see Hadley replacing Thompson when his loan stint finishes

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:47 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6824
Location: Here there and everywhere
number 6 wrote:
Can see Hadley replacing Thompson when his loan stint finishes


Given Hadley's squad number, I would have thought he was very much on Radfords radar.

Personally I dont understand some of the comments on this thread regarding a player who has never let the side down. What message would it send out to that player if he were to get over looked for an untried youngster. Turgut will have to earn his place or wait for a dip in form or an injury.

Given that Hadley is not available for selection (at Wakey) it will be interesting to see if Turgut does get his chance against St's. Afterall, with the amount he is being touted on here I'd expect him to be in the starting 13.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
c}