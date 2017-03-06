hull2524 wrote: Opinions are what there are opinions. Have always thought Thompson gives his all but IMO hasn't got what it takes to be on our 17 barring injuries. I would love him to prove me wrong and hope he does . What I've seen Hadley offers more . I'd love them both to succeed why wouldn't i

Why does a player have to be in the first XVII every week to justify their place in the squad?Isn't that the whole point of having squad players, they aren't on top dollar but are good back ups, when we are able to produce a squad full of hull trained players from the academy system things might be different but we don't. And as seen by accquiring the likes of Connor, Griffin etc sometimes the youngsters just aren't of the required standard or the coach doesn't have the luxury of trying to introduce youngsetrs or doesn't trust them to do the job.the likes of Thompson, hadley etc fill those positions we need just as any other team does.