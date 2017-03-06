WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:56 am
Dave K.
You just don't rate Thompson and like to bash him everytime,Hadley is solid and a bit of a plodder Imo and Thompson offers a bit more going forward as will Turget with game time.Can see Turget leapfrogging Hadley as a regular next season.


When he has a good game I'll gladly give him credit, Hadley will give you more solid metres going forward, while Tomo will give you one good run in ten, while the rest of the time he gets dominated

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:56 am
Mild mannered Janitor
There is simply no basis to state that other than being your opinion. Hadley has SL experience and does not let the team down.
Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:35 pm
Raggytash
Neither Hadley nor Thompson look to have a lot more progression in their games. At least Turgut should have the potential to improve. I'd personally rather he got the game time out the three.
Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:20 pm
knockersbumpMKII
hull2524 wrote:
Opinions are what there are opinions. Have always thought Thompson gives his all but IMO hasn't got what it takes to be on our 17 barring injuries. I would love him to prove me wrong and hope he does . What I've seen Hadley offers more . I'd love them both to succeed why wouldn't i

Why does a player have to be in the first XVII every week to justify their place in the squad?
Isn't that the whole point of having squad players, they aren't on top dollar but are good back ups, when we are able to produce a squad full of hull trained players from the academy system things might be different but we don't. And as seen by accquiring the likes of Connor, Griffin etc sometimes the youngsters just aren't of the required standard or the coach doesn't have the luxury of trying to introduce youngsetrs or doesn't trust them to do the job.
the likes of Thompson, hadley etc fill those positions we need just as any other team does.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:46 pm
hull2524
i agree, hes a back up player,
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 1:58 am
odd shaped balls
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
There is simply no basis to state that other than being your opinion. Hadley has SL experience and does not let the team down.


Well its a forum and its all about opinions.As for SL experience,how does Turgut get it then?.....he will offer more than Hadley AND Thompson when he gets his chance.I have seen nothing in Hadley yo suggest he will be a stand out player and we need something different in the 2nd row.
Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:02 am
C for Cuckoo
I like Hadley and I expect to see both him and Turgut in the same team down the line. But if Turgut fulfills his potential he'll be the one grabbing tries and headlines.
c}