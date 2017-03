odd shaped balls wrote: You just don't rate Thompson and like to bash him everytime,Hadley is solid and a bit of a plodder Imo and Thompson offers a bit more going forward as will Turget with game time.Can see Turget leapfrogging Hadley as a regular next season.

When he has a good game I'll gladly give him credit, Hadley will give you more solid metres going forward, while Tomo will give you one good run in ten, while the rest of the time he gets dominated