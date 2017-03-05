|
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2006
Location: West Hull
|
I think he is a promising young player who has never let us down when called upon hope he gains some good match experience and game time which will benefit us down the long season ahead, hes not a big earner in our squad and we need good young players like him around our starting 17 pushing for places good luck to him
|
FC TILL I DIE
COME ON U HULL
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6822
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Exactly right. He's never going to be an outstanding player but he's a good solid player who does a job for the team.
At some point Hadley was in the academy and was himself breaking into the first team, he has done that and as highlighted, has not let the side down.
I do feel th re are a fair few who want to promote some of the younger players (Turgut (spelling)min this example) before they are ready.
On Thursday we saw Masi Matongo make his second first team appearance 18 months after his first. He has been allowed to develop out of the first team spot light and when given his chance on Thursday he did not look out of place. Perhaps th same development plan is in place for Turgut et al?
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4430
|
Imo we need players like Hadley in or around the squad. Washy cant go forever and Thompson although gives his all doesn't do it for me. Hope he comes back fit and ready for action from wakey
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 2:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 22, 2004 12:26 pm
Posts: 885
Location: Hull
|
We did this with Leeds for years, take on one of their players, give them experience and then send them back. Shows the strength of the squad at Hull and we win by giving players game time
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3541
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
hull2524 wrote:
Imo we need players like Hadley in or around the squad. Washy cant go forever and Thompson although gives his all doesn't do it for me. Hope he comes back fit and ready for action from wakey
Again, people like you beat down on Thompson without good reason. He's turned from being an outside back to used as a utility forward mostly in a prop type role down the middle. He made 100+ more tackles than our marquee player last year, he only made two fewer tackle busts than our marquee player, yes he misses a few tackles but he's experienced and could fill in many positions across the field if required.
he'll never be a world beater but he's good enough for the role he does for us and he's still only 25, we need to be thinking about home developed backs more than forwards. We seem to produce plenty of forwards but quality backs especially in the halves are much much less common
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17131
Location: Back in Hull.
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again, people like you beat down on Thompson without good reason. He's turned from being an outside back to used as a utility forward mostly in a prop type role down the middle. He made 100+ more tackles than our marquee player last year, he only made two fewer tackle busts than our marquee player, yes he misses a few tackles but he's experienced and could fill in many positions across the field if required.
he'll never be a world beater but he's good enough for the role he does for us and he's still only 25, we need to be thinking about home developed backs more than forwards. We seem to produce plenty of forwards but quality backs especially in the halves are much much less common
Seeing as you using stats, have a look at his this week, in a team than dominated Hudds and playing against some inexperienced players, he missed the most tackles and made the least about of metres out of the forwards and the lowest average gain. Also managed to make an error from his 4 carries, compare these to Masi, who was only playing his 2nd SL game
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 493
|
Dave K. wrote:
Seeing as you using stats, have a look at his this week, in a team than dominated Hudds and playing against some inexperienced players, he missed the most tackles and made the least about of metres out of the forwards and the lowest average gain. Also managed to make an error from his 4 carries, compare these to Masi, who was only playing his 2nd SL game
Hull2524 puts Thompson down in almost every post he can, all knockers was doing was defending the kid and to use the stats from a single match in isolation is a pointless comparison to the whole of last season, again maybe done to suit your own agenda.
This thread is supposed to be about the validity of Hadley getting game time elsewhere not a pointless p1551ng competion about who's this and who's that.
This board really deteriorates at times. This being an example in my opinion.
Fwiw worth I'm pleased Wakefield are affording him the opportunity and a player in a similar mould to Thompson will be coming back fitter and pushing for a place in the starting 17.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17131
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Bombed Out wrote:
Hull2524 puts Thompson down in almost every post he can, all knockers was doing was defending the kid and to use the stats from a single match in isolation is a pointless comparison to the whole of last season, again maybe done to suit your own agenda.
This thread is supposed to be about the validity of Hadley getting game time elsewhere not a pointless p1551ng competion about who's this and who's that.
This board really deteriorates at times. This being an example in my opinion.
Fwiw worth I'm pleased Wakefield are affording him the opportunity and a player in a similar mould to Thompson will be coming back fitter and pushing for a place in the starting 17.
His stats from all games this year have been poor and not great last year, It's a fair post to make a comparison of two players fighting for a simalar position, with Watts out I'd have kept Hadley.
|
|
c}