WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hadley to Wakefield on loan

 
Post a reply

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:02 am
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2006
Location: West Hull
I think he is a promising young player who has never let us down when called upon hope he gains some good match experience and game time which will benefit us down the long season ahead, hes not a big earner in our squad and we need good young players like him around our starting 17 pushing for places good luck to him
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:32 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6822
Location: Here there and everywhere
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Exactly right. He's never going to be an outstanding player but he's a good solid player who does a job for the team.


At some point Hadley was in the academy and was himself breaking into the first team, he has done that and as highlighted, has not let the side down.

I do feel th re are a fair few who want to promote some of the younger players (Turgut (spelling)min this example) before they are ready.

On Thursday we saw Masi Matongo make his second first team appearance 18 months after his first. He has been allowed to develop out of the first team spot light and when given his chance on Thursday he did not look out of place. Perhaps th same development plan is in place for Turgut et al?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:49 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4430
Imo we need players like Hadley in or around the squad. Washy cant go forever and Thompson although gives his all doesn't do it for me. Hope he comes back fit and ready for action from wakey
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 2:32 pm
smudgersmith Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 22, 2004 12:26 pm
Posts: 885
Location: Hull
We did this with Leeds for years, take on one of their players, give them experience and then send them back. Shows the strength of the squad at Hull and we win by giving players game time

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:38 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3541
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
hull2524 wrote:
Imo we need players like Hadley in or around the squad. Washy cant go forever and Thompson although gives his all doesn't do it for me. Hope he comes back fit and ready for action from wakey

Again, people like you beat down on Thompson without good reason. He's turned from being an outside back to used as a utility forward mostly in a prop type role down the middle. He made 100+ more tackles than our marquee player last year, he only made two fewer tackle busts than our marquee player, yes he misses a few tackles but he's experienced and could fill in many positions across the field if required.
he'll never be a world beater but he's good enough for the role he does for us and he's still only 25, we need to be thinking about home developed backs more than forwards. We seem to produce plenty of forwards but quality backs especially in the halves are much much less common

Re: Hadley to Wakefield on loan

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:42 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17129
Location: Back in Hull.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again, people like you beat down on Thompson without good reason. He's turned from being an outside back to used as a utility forward mostly in a prop type role down the middle. He made 100+ more tackles than our marquee player last year, he only made two fewer tackle busts than our marquee player, yes he misses a few tackles but he's experienced and could fill in many positions across the field if required.
he'll never be a world beater but he's good enough for the role he does for us and he's still only 25, we need to be thinking about home developed backs more than forwards. We seem to produce plenty of forwards but quality backs especially in the halves are much much less common


Seeing as you using stats, have a look at his this week, in a team than dominated Hudds and playing against some inexperienced players, he missed the most tackles and made the least about of metres out of the forwards and the lowest average gain. Also managed to make an error from his 4 carries, compare these to Masi, who was only playing his 2nd SL game
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Darrell, davey37, Jake the Peg, Marcus's Bicycle, mrpurfect, oud3pstander, themightynortherner, westjba and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,2912,34875,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
26-22
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
12-20
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
40-12
HEMEL  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
42-12
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
22-18
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
50-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
...Postponed
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
9-10
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
KEIGHLEY
50-8
CELTIC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
SOUTH WALES
6-27
WHITEHAVEN  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
26-4
COVENTY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
10-6
GLOUC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
20-24
NEWCASTLE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
10-12
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  














c}