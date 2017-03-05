hull2524 wrote: Imo we need players like Hadley in or around the squad. Washy cant go forever and Thompson although gives his all doesn't do it for me. Hope he comes back fit and ready for action from wakey

Again, people like you beat down on Thompson without good reason. He's turned from being an outside back to used as a utility forward mostly in a prop type role down the middle. He made 100+ more tackles than our marquee player last year, he only made two fewer tackle busts than our marquee player, yes he misses a few tackles but he's experienced and could fill in many positions across the field if required.he'll never be a world beater but he's good enough for the role he does for us and he's still only 25, we need to be thinking about home developed backs more than forwards. We seem to produce plenty of forwards but quality backs especially in the halves are much much less common