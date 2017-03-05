Marcus's Bicycle wrote: Exactly right. He's never going to be an outstanding player but he's a good solid player who does a job for the team.

At some point Hadley was in the academy and was himself breaking into the first team, he has done that and as highlighted, has not let the side down.I do feel th re are a fair few who want to promote some of the younger players (Turgut (spelling)min this example) before they are ready.On Thursday we saw Masi Matongo make his second first team appearance 18 months after his first. He has been allowed to develop out of the first team spot light and when given his chance on Thursday he did not look out of place. Perhaps th same development plan is in place for Turgut et al?