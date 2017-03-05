Out of our next 4 matches Salford are the team I fear most.
Widnes A
Salford A
Catalan H
Hudds H
Showing real potential so far and not relying on your big name signings. There is a quitness this year from Salford and Koukash is keeping quiet. Will be a top 8 this year and possibly push even higher.
Widnes A
Salford A
Catalan H
Hudds H
Showing real potential so far and not relying on your big name signings. There is a quitness this year from Salford and Koukash is keeping quiet. Will be a top 8 this year and possibly push even higher.