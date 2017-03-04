WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:00

GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:00

Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:30 am
Marvin
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:51 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4585
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
SRD 22 Wire 32
Att 4125
MoM Daz Clark
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:49 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2413
Location: advertising my villa
Great result for Salford. Early days but getting some good results.

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:52 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10060
wigan up next for wire, surely they wont be 0 from 4!

great result for salford though

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:03 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2413
Location: advertising my villa
Cant see them beating Wigan at all. I would like them to from a Cas perspective but they havent shown much as yet to even contemplate beating Wigan.

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:13 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10060
cas all the way wrote:
Cant see them beating Wigan at all. I would like them to from a Cas perspective but they havent shown much as yet to even contemplate beating Wigan.



from a fc point of view, id rather them lose again. saw last season the earlier you open a gap in the top 4 the more beneficial it is in the super 8s at the end of the season

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:46 pm
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2413
Location: advertising my villa
Very true.... As it stands we are 3 wins in front of Wire - 2 in front of Saints with a far superior PD. So you could say 4 and 3 wins. I know its early but its nice to have.

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:11 am
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4585
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Great form from Salford and going about their business under the radar. Could be a good shout for top 8 IMO.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:11 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4114
Location: Bradford
Tigerade wrote:
Great form from Salford and going about their business under the radar. Could be a good shout for top 8 IMO.


2 from 4 is pretty good considering they've already had to play Leeds, Wigan and Wire in those 4 games. They were unlucky not to get something from the Leeds game as well.

Re: GAME ON : Salford City Reds v Warrington Wolves - 15:00:

Sun Mar 05, 2017 2:56 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 614
Nothus wrote:
2 from 4 is pretty good considering they've already had to play Leeds, Wigan and Wire in those 4 games. They were unlucky not to get something from the Leeds game as well.


I think most Salford fans would have snatched your hands off if you'd offered us 4 points from the first 4 matches. Just a shame that we didn't get anything out of the Leeds game when by all accounts we should have. We're also way off full strength ATM with our first choice back row injured along with Evalds injured & Carney suspended after that "assault" on the ref at Hudds! :lol:

Our next 4 games are.....

Wakey (A) - 50/50 call against a competitive Wakey team
Cas (H) - Likely defeat given their form
Widnes (A) - Fancy our chances against them as think they'll struggle to finish out of bottom 2 as they look weak on paper
Saints (H) - As good a time to play them as any over the past few years? Have looked way short of usual Saints standards from what I've seen this year.

If we can put in the same level of performance as yesterday in these games I'd hope for a minimum 4 pts and maybe even 6 if we can hit a level of consistency we never seem to maintain. If we can find a system that allows us to fit a proven match-winner into our 13 in Todd Carney then we could seriously threaten that top 8. Just a crying shame we couldn't hold onto the likes of Scott Taylor and Josh Griffin as we'd have had a seriously decent squad this year.

Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, Trainman and 165 guests

c}