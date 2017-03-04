Nothus wrote: 2 from 4 is pretty good considering they've already had to play Leeds, Wigan and Wire in those 4 games. They were unlucky not to get something from the Leeds game as well.

I think most Salford fans would have snatched your hands off if you'd offered us 4 points from the first 4 matches. Just a shame that we didn't get anything out of the Leeds game when by all accounts we should have. We're also way off full strength ATM with our first choice back row injured along with Evalds injured & Carney suspended after that "assault" on the ref at Hudds!Our next 4 games are.....Wakey (A) - 50/50 call against a competitive Wakey teamCas (H) - Likely defeat given their formWidnes (A) - Fancy our chances against them as think they'll struggle to finish out of bottom 2 as they look weak on paperSaints (H) - As good a time to play them as any over the past few years? Have looked way short of usual Saints standards from what I've seen this year.If we can put in the same level of performance as yesterday in these games I'd hope for a minimum 4 pts and maybe even 6 if we can hit a level of consistency we never seem to maintain. If we can find a system that allows us to fit a proven match-winner into our 13 in Todd Carney then we could seriously threaten that top 8. Just a crying shame we couldn't hold onto the likes of Scott Taylor and Josh Griffin as we'd have had a seriously decent squad this year.