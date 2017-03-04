WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:11 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
This looks good business at only 24 happy at the club and developing well. This is more stability and faith in UK talent by the club :ROCKS:
Re: Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:34 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Well done Reece, well deserved.

Also well done MC, getting a very settled squad which is good. They say continuity breeds success.

At 24, he is still improving and has got a lot left to give I feel.

Out of the centres we have in the squad, for all round attributes, think he is steadily becoming the best we have.

Re: Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:41 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Congrats to Reece - he's had his detractors over the years but he's getting better and better all the time. Got to be up there behind Kirmo for longest serving player by now as well?

Looks like Agars investment is coming good!
Re: Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:58 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
This is excellent news.
Reece is developing into a top class centre, pace, power and a decent off load.

Great work by the club and good news for all Trinity fans.

Re: Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:17 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
TrinityIHC wrote:
Congrats to Reece - he's had his detractors over the years but he's getting better and better all the time. Got to be up there behind Kirmo for longest serving player by now as well?

Looks like Agars investment is coming good!


Longest is Annakin.

Re: Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:32 pm
PopTart User avatar
I like this. I think he's improved under Chester too. Has a better off load now.
Re: Reece 2 year extension until 2019

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:05 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
jakeyg95 wrote:
Longest is Annakin.


Fair point.. reckon Reece has got more appearances though.
