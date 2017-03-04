WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hadley on Loan.

Hadley on Loan.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:09 am
deeHell User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 9:54 pm
Posts: 2086
Location: Metropolis Of Wakefield !!!
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/trinity-se ... onth-loan/

Re: Hadley on Loan.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:31 am
les-goose
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2011 7:57 pm
Posts: 1775
Location: Outwood Wakefield
We also get some news of why Molloy is out was wondering what had happened with him will be good cover will Hadley

Re: Hadley on Loan.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:40 am
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10085
very good player hadley, wont let you down

Re: Hadley on Loan.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:40 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9033
Location: wakefield
Considering Kirmond getting a head knock and deep cut its good cover.
Bachelor did well as has Crowther before him but neither should be just thrown in permanently. Cover in that position is good.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Hadley on Loan.

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:37 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8678
I read to cover for Jon Molloy who is injured. If we get them all fit we have some very good forwards..
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Hadley on Loan.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:54 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5227
How did Dean go for you guys yesterday? I saw on the SL website that he was the top tackler for you against Salford.

Re: Hadley on Loan.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:56 pm
pocket 4's User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1496
Location: At work
Wilde 3 wrote:
How did Dean go for you guys yesterday? I saw on the SL website that he was the top tackler for you against Salford.


see our other thread on Hadley - was great imo

