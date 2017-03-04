|
For me the stand out moment was when Jacob cleverly pretended the floodlights were actually the current bun, therefore helping him see the ball clearly, winning the game for us.....
Williams was bought to play alongside him as our 1st choice halfbacks, and splitting them up after 2 games just because it's soft underfoot would have been stupid. Hopefully the more they play together the better they will become, if Miller hadn't played last night, I doubt anyone positioned in the middle of the field would have got there quick enough to have even got near to grounding that ball. We finally got our rewards for our efforts last night, if you keep putting it in, it turns eventually, the work ethic, attitude and a lot of skill in bad conditions have been excellent in all 3 games so far, long may it continue.....
I think for the conditions we have done very well to say if you look at the side and how we play they are not the best conditions for our style of game
Just going back to the points about Miller struggling in poor weather.
He score a hat-trick in only his second game for us in 2015, which will have been mid February. He also scored quite a long range try on Easter Monday last year at Leeds. That game was played in a downpour.
For Miller and Williams to bond they need to keep playing together, not be changed when the weather isnt good.
Wildmoggy wrote:
For me the stand out moment was when Jacob cleverly pretended the floodlights were actually the current bun, therefore helping him see the ball clearly, winning the game for us..... Williams was bought to play alongside him as our 1st choice halfbacks, and splitting them up after 2 games just because it's soft underfoot would have been stupid.
Hopefully the more they play together the better they will become, if Miller hadn't played last night, I doubt anyone positioned in the middle of the field would have got there quick enough to have even got near to grounding that ball. We finally got our rewards for our efforts last night, if you keep putting it in, it turns eventually, the work ethic, attitude and a lot of skill in bad conditions have been excellent in all 3 games so far, long may it continue.....
You reckon do you, all hail moggy
I'm big enough to concede you have a point but it's still wrong due to the conditions IMHO, but I get the feeling other opinions don't mean much to you.
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just going back to the points about Miller struggling in poor weather.
He score a hat-trick in only his second game for us in 2015, which will have been mid February. He also scored quite a long range try on Easter Monday last year at Leeds. That game was played in a downpour.
For Miller and Williams to bond they need to keep playing together, not be changed when the weather isnt good.
The problem isn't Millers ability to score, it's his ability to help others score that's being questioned by me and many others.
He had a decent game last night but he still didn't create much and took some wrong options and if you watch what Jon Wells analysis he points this out.
For some reason on here these days if you point out issues with a player you become some kind of heretic which is stupid - I can't think of a player in SL let alone our club who doesn't have flaws in there game. For me Miller lacks vision when creating for others - luckily to counter that he shows astonishing vision when creating for himself. He's a great player but it doesn't mean he has to play in every game to suit some people dogmatic attitude (not aimed at you).
vastman wrote:
The problem isn't Millers ability to score, it's his ability to help others score that's being questioned by me and many others.
He had a decent game last night but he still didn't create much and took some wrong options and if you watch what Jon Wells analysis he points this out.
For some reason on here these days if you point out issues with a player you become some kind of heretic which is stupid - I can't think of a player in SL let alone our club who doesn't have flaws in there game. For me Miller lacks vision when creating for others - luckily to counter that he shows astonishing vision when creating for himself. He's a great player but it doesn't mean he has to play in every game to suit some people dogmatic attitude (not aimed at you).
I actually agree with you regarding Miller. I thought he made some poor decisions last night but fortunately they were irrelevant as we got the win. He's good in broken play but too individual at times, if that makes sense. I also thought Finn looked laboured at dummy half and would have used Sio to rotate with Wood at hooker. Miller will win us games this year, but I wouldn't be against Finn and Williams being given a go together as well.
vastman wrote:
For some reason on here these days if you point out issues with a player you become some kind of heretic
You've become very sensitive in your old age Vasty; isn't it just the case that you post an opinion - of which you have lots - and other people respond with theirs? Or would you just prefer if people either agreed with you, or didn't post at all?
I've always thought Millers best position in future would prove to be fullback where his running game and footwork would benefit greatly from the extra space, whilst allowing him to chime into the line as he see fit to create from deeper as opposed to at the line where his suspect timing of a pass is exposed. Kind of like O'Brien has switched at Salford. He ain't going to get in this team ahead of Grix or Jowitt though so in all likelihood Ashurst best get used to getting smashed!
vastman wrote:
You reckon do you, all hail moggy
I'm big enough to concede you have a point but it's still wrong due to the conditions IMHO, but I get the feeling other opinions don't mean much to you.
Wrong?!! I agree with you that Miller is better on firmer grounds, I doubt many would disagree, but in my opinion
that's not a reason to not select him because currently the surfaces are soft, same goes for others of the same ilk?! I doubt any 'modern' day player loves playing on a glue pot of a pitch, I really don't see how playing Finn & Williams together improves the teams chances of winning games in heavy conditions anymore than playing Miller? With all due respect Finn is slow, as is Arundel, (who if I recall you wanted in) compared to others' yet you want the plodders in as you call them, but if they are slow to begin with, aren't slow sticky pitches going to make them slower?!?!
How come we have got a drop Miller post he was better than good last night and him and Willams look to have the making of a better than good partnership, one of things Wells pointed out was " the ball should have gone to Miller" so how he gets the blame for that I do not no
