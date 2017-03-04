|
For me the stand out moment was when Jacob cleverly pretended the floodlights were actually the current bun, therefore helping him see the ball clearly, winning the game for us.....
Williams was bought to play alongside him as our 1st choice halfbacks, and splitting them up after 2 games just because it's soft underfoot would have been stupid. Hopefully the more they play together the better they will become, if Miller hadn't played last night, I doubt anyone positioned in the middle of the field would have got there quick enough to have even got near to grounding that ball. We finally got our rewards for our efforts last night, if you keep putting it in, it turns eventually, the work ethic, attitude and a lot of skill in bad conditions have been excellent in all 3 games so far, long may it continue.....
I think for the conditions we have done very well to say if you look at the side and how we play they are not the best conditions for our style of game
Just going back to the points about Miller struggling in poor weather.
He score a hat-trick in only his second game for us in 2015, which will have been mid February. He also scored quite a long range try on Easter Monday last year at Leeds. That game was played in a downpour.
For Miller and Williams to bond they need to keep playing together, not be changed when the weather isnt good.
Wildmoggy wrote:
Williams was bought to play alongside him as our 1st choice halfbacks, and splitting them up after 2 games just because it's soft underfoot would have been stupid.
Hopefully the more they play together the better they will become, if Miller hadn't played last night, I doubt anyone positioned in the middle of the field would have got there quick enough to have even got near to grounding that ball. We finally got our rewards for our efforts last night, if you keep putting it in, it turns eventually, the work ethic, attitude and a lot of skill in bad conditions have been excellent in all 3 games so far, long may it continue.....
You reckon do you, all hail moggy
I'm big enough to concede you have a point but it's still wrong due to the conditions IMHO, but I get the feeling other opinions don't mean much to you.
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just going back to the points about Miller struggling in poor weather.
He score a hat-trick in only his second game for us in 2015, which will have been mid February. He also scored quite a long range try on Easter Monday last year at Leeds. That game was played in a downpour.
For Miller and Williams to bond they need to keep playing together, not be changed when the weather isnt good.
The problem isn't Millers ability to score, it's his ability to help others score that's being questioned by me and many others.
He had a decent game last night but he still didn't create much and took some wrong options and if you watch what Jon Wells analysis he points this out.
For some reason on here these days if you point out issues with a player you become some kind of heretic which is stupid - I can't think of a player in SL let alone our club who doesn't have flaws in there game. For me Miller lacks vision when creating for others - luckily to counter that he shows astonishing vision when creating for himself. He's a great player but it doesn't mean he has to play in every game to suit some people dogmatic attitude (not aimed at you).
