For me the stand out moment was when Jacob cleverly pretended the floodlights were actually the current bun, therefore helping him see the ball clearly, winning the game for us.....Williams was bought to play alongside him as our 1st choice halfbacks, and splitting them up after 2 games just because it's soft underfoot would have been stupid. Hopefully the more they play together the better they will become, if Miller hadn't played last night, I doubt anyone positioned in the middle of the field would have got there quick enough to have even got near to grounding that ball. We finally got our rewards for our efforts last night, if you keep putting it in, it turns eventually, the work ethic, attitude and a lot of skill in bad conditions have been excellent in all 3 games so far, long may it continue.....