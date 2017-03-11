Our problem is the same as it has been for a couple of years now. No leader on the pitch. When thing start to go wrong we capitulate.

Ikahihifo brings at least a smidge of mongrel to the side but that can't compensate for the half dozen kittens we have. We are out-muscled, out-enthused, bullied, dumb, give in too easily and are generally just soft.

I've never seen anyone's head drop like Hinchcliffe's. Brough tries to lead but his temper gets the better of him. Brierley may as well not play because we aren't using his strengths and Stone has still to realise that the English skillset just isn't a match for the Aussie's and the way they've been coached from a young age. He's asking Brierley to play a certain way and he just can't do it so the penny has to drop and we need to change the way we use him.

All academic though because we lack a leader to focus our efforts and give them some direction on the field. As it stands they look like they don't care/aren't trying/whatever and it is infuriating. Some of our lot are better suited to walking the Yellow Brick Road than playing rugby league at the moment.