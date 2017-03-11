WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh away

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:38 am
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5716
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
But...Charlie knows better ! :D
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:51 am
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7260
Oliver Roberts has a broken nose from that after challenge that the next generation "bottless git" put on report. Saw it from where we were so how that linesman missed it stood a few feee away let alone the ref is beyond me.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:22 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12346
Location: Huddersfield
30-0 certainly isnt a fair reflection of the game.

we must have had near 70% possession and territory, beat them in the forwards too but just could not turn it into points

absolutely shocking attack, we dont even have an attack!

brough and brierley are not the answer

feel sorry for ikahihifo, what else can he do to lay a platfrom for the rest!!!!!
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:25 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12346
Location: Huddersfield
jools wrote:
Oliver Roberts has a broken nose from that after challenge that the next generation "bottless git" put on report. Saw it from where we were so how that linesman missed it stood a few feee away let alone the ref is beyond me.


not sure its a broken nose? stone said he failed a concussion test

looked accidental

worse was pellisiers diving!!! not once but twice and the ref fell for it.

the ref was awful we didnt get any 50/50 decisions

but not as awful as our attack
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:31 am
Danril
Joined: Wed Jan 08, 2003 2:05 pm
Posts: 13783
Our problem is the same as it has been for a couple of years now. No leader on the pitch. When thing start to go wrong we capitulate.
Ikahihifo brings at least a smidge of mongrel to the side but that can't compensate for the half dozen kittens we have. We are out-muscled, out-enthused, bullied, dumb, give in too easily and are generally just soft.
I've never seen anyone's head drop like Hinchcliffe's. Brough tries to lead but his temper gets the better of him. Brierley may as well not play because we aren't using his strengths and Stone has still to realise that the English skillset just isn't a match for the Aussie's and the way they've been coached from a young age. He's asking Brierley to play a certain way and he just can't do it so the penny has to drop and we need to change the way we use him.
All academic though because we lack a leader to focus our efforts and give them some direction on the field. As it stands they look like they don't care/aren't trying/whatever and it is infuriating. Some of our lot are better suited to walking the Yellow Brick Road than playing rugby league at the moment.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:39 am
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12346
Location: Huddersfield
yup still lack the mongrel, only ikahihifo shows some

gone are the days of mason, o donnell, fielden.. teams feared us
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:20 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11201
Location: blackpool tower circus
we must have had near 70% possession and territory, beat them in the forwards too but just could not turn it into points

absolutely shocking attack, we dont even have an attack!

brough and brierley are not the answer

feel sorry for ikahihifo, what else can he do to lay a platfrom for the rest!!!!![/quote]
30 - 0 not a fair reflection ,you are right there, with an equal amount of possession it would have been 50 or 60 , our defence ce was very good last night,Brierley is a very good player but Stone isn't using him in the right way , I would like to see him and Gaskell play together.As for Ikahihifo his name is interesting that's about it , our lads Acton, Hock, Hansen, and Mickey H were far superior.For me you concentrated on using g your right side all night and we sussed that,Mcgill and Cudjoe didn't do anything.It's gonna be a long HOT Summer for you Giants, Charlie knows.I bet Whitehaven are envious of your away following,nobody else is. :lol:

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:37 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7260
brearley84 wrote:
not sure its a broken nose? stone said he failed a concussion test

looked accidental

worse was pellisiers diving!!! not once but twice and the ref fell for it.

the ref was awful we didnt get any 50/50 decisions

but not as awful as our attack


Well Oliver seemed sure. My daughter was sat next to his mum at the game last night and that's the info she got.
Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:40 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 954
Danril wrote:
Our problem is the same as it has been for a couple of years now. No leader on the pitch. When thing start to go wrong we capitulate.
Ikahihifo brings at least a smidge of mongrel to the side but that can't compensate for the half dozen kittens we have. We are out-muscled, out-enthused, bullied, dumb, give in too easily and are generally just soft.
I've never seen anyone's head drop like Hinchcliffe's. Brough tries to lead but his temper gets the better of him. Brierley may as well not play because we aren't using his strengths and Stone has still to realise that the English skillset just isn't a match for the Aussie's and the way they've been coached from a young age. He's asking Brierley to play a certain way and he just can't do it so the penny has to drop and we need to change the way we use him.
All academic though because we lack a leader to focus our efforts and give them some direction on the field. As it stands they look like they don't care/aren't trying/whatever and it is infuriating. Some of our lot are better suited to walking the Yellow Brick Road than playing rugby league at the moment.


That says it all perfectly for me. I'm just hoping that RS doesn't turn out to be another Pussy cat.
c}