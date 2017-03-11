|
But...Charlie knows better !
Sat Mar 11, 2017 7:51 am
jools
Oliver Roberts has a broken nose from that after challenge that the next generation "bottless git" put on report. Saw it from where we were so how that linesman missed it stood a few feee away let alone the ref is beyond me.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:22 am
30-0 certainly isnt a fair reflection of the game.
we must have had near 70% possession and territory, beat them in the forwards too but just could not turn it into points
absolutely shocking attack, we dont even have an attack!
brough and brierley are not the answer
feel sorry for ikahihifo, what else can he do to lay a platfrom for the rest!!!!!
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:25 am
jools wrote:
Oliver Roberts has a broken nose from that after challenge that the next generation "bottless git" put on report. Saw it from where we were so how that linesman missed it stood a few feee away let alone the ref is beyond me.
not sure its a broken nose? stone said he failed a concussion test
looked accidental
worse was pellisiers diving!!! not once but twice and the ref fell for it.
the ref was awful we didnt get any 50/50 decisions
but not as awful as our attack
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:31 am
Our problem is the same as it has been for a couple of years now. No leader on the pitch. When thing start to go wrong we capitulate.
Ikahihifo brings at least a smidge of mongrel to the side but that can't compensate for the half dozen kittens we have. We are out-muscled, out-enthused, bullied, dumb, give in too easily and are generally just soft.
I've never seen anyone's head drop like Hinchcliffe's. Brough tries to lead but his temper gets the better of him. Brierley may as well not play because we aren't using his strengths and Stone has still to realise that the English skillset just isn't a match for the Aussie's and the way they've been coached from a young age. He's asking Brierley to play a certain way and he just can't do it so the penny has to drop and we need to change the way we use him.
All academic though because we lack a leader to focus our efforts and give them some direction on the field. As it stands they look like they don't care/aren't trying/whatever and it is infuriating. Some of our lot are better suited to walking the Yellow Brick Road than playing rugby league at the moment.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:39 am
yup still lack the mongrel, only ikahihifo shows some
gone are the days of mason, o donnell, fielden.. teams feared us
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:20 pm
we must have had near 70% possession and territory, beat them in the forwards too but just could not turn it into points
absolutely shocking attack, we dont even have an attack!
brough and brierley are not the answer
feel sorry for ikahihifo, what else can he do to lay a platfrom for the rest!!!!![/quote]
30 - 0 not a fair reflection ,you are right there, with an equal amount of possession it would have been 50 or 60 , our defence ce was very good last night,Brierley is a very good player but Stone isn't using him in the right way , I would like to see him and Gaskell play together.As for Ikahihifo his name is interesting that's about it , our lads Acton, Hock, Hansen, and Mickey H were far superior.For me you concentrated on using g your right side all night and we sussed that,Mcgill and Cudjoe didn't do anything.It's gonna be a long HOT Summer for you Giants, Charlie knows.I bet Whitehaven are envious of your away following,nobody else is.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:37 pm
jools
brearley84 wrote:
not sure its a broken nose? stone said he failed a concussion test
looked accidental
worse was pellisiers diving!!! not once but twice and the ref fell for it.
the ref was awful we didnt get any 50/50 decisions
but not as awful as our attack
Well Oliver seemed sure. My daughter was sat next to his mum at the game last night and that's the info she got.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:40 pm
Danril wrote:
Our problem is the same as it has been for a couple of years now. No leader on the pitch. When thing start to go wrong we capitulate.
Ikahihifo brings at least a smidge of mongrel to the side but that can't compensate for the half dozen kittens we have. We are out-muscled, out-enthused, bullied, dumb, give in too easily and are generally just soft.
I've never seen anyone's head drop like Hinchcliffe's. Brough tries to lead but his temper gets the better of him. Brierley may as well not play because we aren't using his strengths and Stone has still to realise that the English skillset just isn't a match for the Aussie's and the way they've been coached from a young age. He's asking Brierley to play a certain way and he just can't do it so the penny has to drop and we need to change the way we use him.
All academic though because we lack a leader to focus our efforts and give them some direction on the field. As it stands they look like they don't care/aren't trying/whatever and it is infuriating. Some of our lot are better suited to walking the Yellow Brick Road than playing rugby league at the moment.
That says it all perfectly for me. I'm just hoping that RS doesn't turn out to be another Pussy cat.
