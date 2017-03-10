DemonUK wrote:
Alan tbe only complications are tbe unseen facts which thankfully for Ryan protect him from the worst of it. Can't forget his contribution to Leigh granted but what went on leading up to the end massively soured that contribution. Don't be surprised if it is not pleasant at all. Do I think Ryan will handle it? My money is on no.
Derek, maybe there were 'unseen facts' on both sides of the story? Either way, it left a sour taste, but it's gone now, and I prefer to remember the good times, and the help he gave me on the programme, and in 'making the day' for my grandkids, on more than one occasion. I wish him success for the future - but not tonight!