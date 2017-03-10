jools wrote: I honestly don't get this animosity towards Ryan by many leythers. As far as I understand he didn't do anything expect decide to leave. Prior to that he gave his all on the pitch and in his interaction with the fans. His decision didn't impact on the outcome of the season so why the bile?

This obsession is completely bonkers to me and suggests a big fish small pond mentality still exists from a section of Leigh fans.

He might get some stick early part of the game, but can't see it lasting, although it's not an obsession for most sensible Leythers.. Ryan was a great player when we were winning, but when we weren't, you hardly noticed he was playing. The only thing that annoyed me about the whole saga was his "I'll stay if you give me more money" comment, he's not the first sportsman to do this I know, but I thought was was a bit s**t of him.But having said that, there will probably be 3000 Leigh fans at the game tonight, who didn't come watching us when Ryan was here anyway...