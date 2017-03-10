WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh away

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:07 pm
DemonUK wrote:
Alan tbe only complications are tbe unseen facts which thankfully for Ryan protect him from the worst of it. Can't forget his contribution to Leigh granted but what went on leading up to the end massively soured that contribution. Don't be surprised if it is not pleasant at all. Do I think Ryan will handle it? My money is on no.


Derek, maybe there were 'unseen facts' on both sides of the story? Either way, it left a sour taste, but it's gone now, and I prefer to remember the good times, and the help he gave me on the programme, and in 'making the day' for my grandkids, on more than one occasion. I wish him success for the future - but not tonight! :wink:

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:38 pm
I honestly don't get this animosity towards Ryan by many leythers. As far as I understand he didn't do anything expect decide to leave. Prior to that he gave his all on the pitch and in his interaction with the fans. His decision didn't impact on the outcome of the season so why the bile?
This obsession is completely bonkers to me and suggests a big fish small pond mentality still exists from a section of Leigh fans.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:11 pm
jools wrote:
I honestly don't get this animosity towards Ryan by many leythers. As far as I understand he didn't do anything expect decide to leave. Prior to that he gave his all on the pitch and in his interaction with the fans. His decision didn't impact on the outcome of the season so why the bile?
This obsession is completely bonkers to me and suggests a big fish small pond mentality still exists from a section of Leigh fans.


He might get some stick early part of the game, but can't see it lasting, although it's not an obsession for most sensible Leythers.. Ryan was a great player when we were winning, but when we weren't, you hardly noticed he was playing. The only thing that annoyed me about the whole saga was his "I'll stay if you give me more money" comment, he's not the first sportsman to do this I know, but I thought was was a bit s**t of him.
But having said that, there will probably be 3000 Leigh fans at the game tonight, who didn't come watching us when Ryan was here anyway... :lol: :lol:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
c}