moggie wrote: We owe Leigh for lasts season diabolical start against them and eventual loss. Think we'll win tonight with Brierley putting in a man of the match performance and playing to the boo boys and negativity from the home fans.

The vast majority of us won't be booing Ryan tonight. Take away the 'complications' surrounding his departure, and most Leigh fans saw him as a hero, during his time here. He is extremely gifted in many ways, although it is interesting to see Rick Stone's analysis. The problem I saw with Ryan, at scrum half, was that he didn't seek to impose himself, when the game wasn't going our way. He seemed to be waiting for the game to come to him. I think he'll be quiet tonight too!